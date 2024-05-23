Kyrgyzstan violence: ‘Situation normal in Bishkek, but classes are conducted in online mode’, says Indian embassy

The situation in Bishkek has returned to normal, the Indian embassy in the Kyrgyzstan capital said on Wednesday, days after mobs targeted foreigners in the city triggering concerns over Indian students there.

Last week, India asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors following the incidents of violence.

At present, about 17,000 Indian students are in the Kyrgyz Republic and most of them are in Bishkek.

The embassy has been concerned at the recent incidents of violence against foreign students in Bishkek. However, due to swift action by the Kyrgyz authorities the situation in Bishkek has returned to normal," the Indian mission said in a statement.

"No untoward incident has been reported in Bishkek during the past few days. There are no restrictions on the movement of transport or people. However, as a measure of precaution, the classes are being conducted in an online mode," it said.

The embassy urged the students and their families not to pay attention to rumours.

"The embassy has been working actively with the universities and senior government functionaries to address the concerns of the Indian students.

Two helplines 0555710041 and 0555005538 have been functional 24x7 where students can continue to reach out to the Embassy for all kinds of assistance," it said.

"Students and their families are urged not to pay attention to rumours being spread by some mischievous elements," it added.

The Indian ambassador visited the Jalal Abad State University on May 18 and the international higher school of medicine in Bishkek on Wednesday and interacted with the Indian students there, it said.

"Embassy officials visited the International Medical University and the Eurasian Medical University on May 21 and to the Royal Metropolitan University and to the Avicenna University today to continue this interaction with the students and to address their concerns," the embassy said.

It further said that air connectivity between Bishkek and Delhi remains operational and flights to India can also be availed through Almaty, Dubai, Istanbul, Sharjah and Tashkent.

The local transport to Manas International Airport in Bishkek remains accessible to Indian students, it said.

"As the academic year is coming to a close, prior to travelling back to India, including for summer vacations, all Indian students must contact their respective universities about the formalities required for the completion of their exams," the embassy said.

"In case any assistance is needed, the students are requested to contact the embassy of India in Bishkek," its said.