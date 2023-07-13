ADVERTISEMENT

Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers protest arbitrary transfer policy in letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

July 13, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The transfer policy has been changed four times in last five years; current policy has removed options for ‘on request’, ‘intra-station’, ‘mutual’ transfers; concessions for spouses, women teachers reduced

Maitri Porecha
Dissatisfied with the Centre’s latest policy on transfers, teachers from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan penned a letter of protest to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla listing their grievances and suggestions. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Dissatisfied with the Centre’s latest policy on transfers, teachers from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) have penned a letter of protest to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla listing their grievances and suggestions.

Over the last five years, KVS headquarters in New Delhi has issued four transfer guidelines, once each in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023. “It is very surprising that almost every year KVS HQ changes the transfer process and due to the vacillating policy, KVS teachers suffer a lot,” the letter stated. 

There are at least 45,000 KVS teachers spread across 1,270 KV schools in India. “In the present transfer policy, there is no scope for any ‘on request’ or ‘intra-station transfer’. Also, the possibility of a mutual transfer, if two teachers are so willing, has been removed,” Anil Kumar Dalia, general secretary of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Pragatisheel Shikshak Sangh told The Hindu. 

No fresh recruits

Concessions on transfers were earlier provided if a KVS employee and their spouse were employed within a radius of 100 kilometres from each other; however, in the latest policy, such a concession will be given only if they are posted in the same location. Also, women teachers could earlier stay in the same location for 15 years; this will now be reduced to seven years. 

Mr. Dalia said that there has been no recruitment of fresh teachers over the last four years, despite an available list of 12,000 new teachers. “Usually, 5,000 to 6,000 teachers get transferred, essentially to relieve teachers working in hard stations like the north-east and so on [who have served a tenure of three years]. While we are not against transfers, arbitrary change of policy has been contested,” he said.

The KVS teachers’ association plans to hold a black badge protest on July 18, and stage a protest in front of the regional KVS offices or at Jantar Mantar if their demands are not accepted. “We will also move court to lodge cases in the Central Administrative Tribunal against the policy, if need be,” Mr. Dalia said. 

