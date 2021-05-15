Kuwait to deliver 1,400 mt of oxygen: envoy

NEW DELHI

15 May 2021 23:31 IST

75 mt of oxygen, 1,000 cylinders reach Mumbai port from Gulf nation

Kuwait is expected to deliver a total of 1,400 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to India, the envoy of the Gulf nation told The Hindu on Saturday.

Ambassador Jasim Al Najm said Kuwait has emerged as one of the largest contributors of oxygen-related support to India. Kuwait on Saturday sent 75 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen and 1,000 Oxygen cylinders to the Mumbai port by using the Sea-bridge agreement with India.

A statement from the Embassy of Kuwait informed Saturday’s delivery was carried on MV Capt Kattelmann. This was the fourth such ship that carried Liquid Medical Oxygen to Indian hospitals that are dealing with the rush of COVID-19 affected patients. Three more Indian Navy ships, INS Kochi, INS Tabar and INS Kolkata brought oxygen supplies to Mangalore port earlier in the week.

“We are doing our best to help India with the bilateral Sea-bridge agreement. We produce a huge quantity of oxygen for Iraq and Jordan and oxygen is also necessary for our energy sector. So now we are also producing for India because of the emerging health crisis," said Ambassador Jasim Al Najm.

“The first phase of the oxygen supply has already taken place and in the second phase, Indian aircraft will carry the empty tanks to Kuwait. Overall we hope to send 1,400 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen to India during this month. This is one of the largest oxygen supplies to India during the pandemic,” the Ambassador said.

Kuwait has sent 215 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen and 2,600 oxygen cylinders to India since international support began to pour in beginning with last month. The Gulf nation is expected to send the additional tanks of oxygen to India in the coming fortnight. Ambassador Al Najm said there are many private organisations in Kuwait who are willing to help India overcome the crisis.

“Whole of the Gulf region, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates is contributing oxygen support to help India overcome the pandemic,” said Mr Al Najm.