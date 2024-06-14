Kuwait fire: Mortal remains of 45 Indian migrant workers flown back in IAF aircraft

Mortal remains of 45 Indian migrant workers who had perished in a deadly fire in Kuwait were brought back in an Indian Air Force aircraft on Friday. The mortal remains of the men were first flown to the Cochin International Airport at 10:30 a.m., where a Kerala government delegation led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues paid homage to the 31 victims who hailed from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The C-130J Hercules of the IAF next flew to New Delhi where the bodies of the remaining 14 victims were received by officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and medical teams.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, the Ministry’s Joint Secretary of the Gulf Division Aseem R. Mahajan, and other officials who had travelled to Kuwait to coordinate the humanitarian airlift operation also returned in the same aircraft. The bodies of 23 workers from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu and one from Karnataka were among the 31 received in Kochi. “I want to pay my heartfelt condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in this accident. It is a very tragic incident and we are all very sad about it,” said Mr. Singh speaking to the media in Kochi.

Mr. Vijayan, along with Mr. Singh, laid wreaths on the bodies laid out on 16 specially decorated tables adorned with white flannels arranged in the reception area of the import cargo terminal. The victims were also given a guard of honour. Meanwhile, one of the injured persons who was in a critical condition passed away taking the total number of Indians who died in the incident to 46. The news was confirmed by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya saying, “One of the injured died.”

Expatriates are the lifeline of Kerala: CM

Mr. Vijayan dubbed the incident as the biggest tragedy involving expatriates and said steps should be taken to avert similar tragedies in the future. “Expatriates are the lifeline of Kerala. This is an unbearable tragedy for the families waiting for the return of their dear ones. Hopefully, the Kuwait government will pay due compensation to the families of the victims and take necessary measures to avert a similar tragedy. The Centre should also make effective intervention,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan declined to be drawn into the controversy surrounding the denial of clearance to Health Minister Veena George to fly to Kuwait as the Kerala government representative on June 13. “This is not the time to respond to controversies. The Centre effectively intervened for the affected people in Kuwait. The Kuwait government also responded diligently,” he added.

Norka Roots, the Kerala government’s outreach agency for non-resident Keralites, had arranged ambulances for ferrying the bodies of all the 23 Malayali victims to their houses across the State. The Kerala Police also arranged dedicated a end-to-end pilot vehicle for all 23 victims up to their homes and up to the border in the case of victims from Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare ‘Gingee’ K.S. Masthan had turned up to receive the mortal remains of the seven victims from his State. Ambulances from Tamil Nadu had also been deployed.

The body of Vijayakumar Prasanna from Kalaburagi in Karnataka was about to be airlifted by a special aircraft to be deployed by the Karnataka government.

Once the official function was over, the bodies were handed over to the relatives and moved into the ambulances with the support of the police.

Kerala Ministers P. Rajeeve, K. Rajan, Ramachandran Kadannapally, Roshy Augustine, Ms. George, MPs, MLAs, and bureaucrats were among those present at the airport.