Kuwait fire: Congress leaders question ‘appalling’ living conditions of workers

Condoling the loss of lives in a building fire in Kuwait, the Congress on Wednesday urged the Ministry of External Affairs to provide all possible assistance to the Indian victims and their families.

The party pointed out that the incident showed the “appalling” conditions in which Indian workers live in the Middle East and said the government must ensure complete safety of citizens, including proper housing facilities for them.

“Anguished by the terrible tragedy in Kuwait, where several Indian labourers have lost their lives and many are said to be injured. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured. We sincerely urge the External Affairs Ministry to provide all possible assistance to the victims and their families,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

Expressing shock at the loss of lives and wishing speedy recovery to the injured, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, wroter, “The condition of our workers in the Middle East is a serious matter of concern. The Government of India, working alongside its counterparts, must prioritise the safety of our citizens and ensure dignified living standards.”

The party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the news of the death of a large number of Indian workers is heartbreaking. “I request the External Affairs Minister to make proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured workers and announce compensation for the families of those who have died,” Ms. Vadra said.

Congress general secretary in-charge of organisation K.C. Venugopal added, “I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to urgently assist those injured in this accident and ensure handsome compensation to all victims and their families. This incident is a stark reminder of the appalling conditions in which Indian labourers live in the Middle East. The Government, in collaboration with their respective counterparts, must ensure complete safety of our citizens -- including proper housing facilities, with adequate safety precautions and amenities, to ensure they live a life of dignity”.