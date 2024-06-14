Kuwait fire LIVE updates: IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indians expected to land in Kochi soon

An IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indians who died in building fire in Kuwait is expected to land in Kochi at 10.30 a.m. on June 14. The same aircraft will arrive in Delhi at 4 p.m.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities regarding the repatriation, is onboard the aircraft.

Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan said the Ministry of External Affairs had agreed to a decision taken at a special Cabinet meeting of the Kerala Government to operate a special Indian Air Force aircraft to ferry the mortal remains of the victims of the Kuwait inferno via the Cochin International Airport Ltd, since a majority of the victims were from Kerala.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has dubbed the denial of political clearance by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for her planned visit to Kuwait as the official representative of the State government in the wake of the inferno that claimed the lives of 23 Malayalis as unfortunate.

She had reached the Cochin International Airport to take the flight to Kuwait on Thursday evening but had to call it off after hours following the denial of clearance.

A massive fire erupted in a six-storied building in Mangaf city in Kuwait on Wednesday, killing at least 48 people. Out of the 176 Indian workers in the housing facility, 45 died and 33 are hospitalized, the Indian embassy said.