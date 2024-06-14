GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kuwait fire LIVE updates: IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indians expected to land in Kochi soon

Kerala government has arranged for ambulances ahead of the arrival of mortal remains of the victims of the Kuwait fire

Updated - June 14, 2024 10:15 am IST

Published - June 14, 2024 10:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh with others before leaving for Kochi aboard a special IAF aircraft with the mortal remains of 45 Indian victims of the recent fire incident.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh with others before leaving for Kochi aboard a special IAF aircraft with the mortal remains of 45 Indian victims of the recent fire incident. | Photo Credit: PTI

An IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indians who died in building fire in Kuwait is expected to land in Kochi at 10.30 a.m. on June 14. The same aircraft will arrive in Delhi at 4 p.m.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities regarding the repatriation, is onboard the aircraft.

Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan said the Ministry of External Affairs had agreed to a decision taken at a special Cabinet meeting of the Kerala Government to operate a special Indian Air Force aircraft to ferry the mortal remains of the victims of the Kuwait inferno via the Cochin International Airport Ltd, since a majority of the victims were from Kerala.

Kuwait fire updates: Highlights on June 13

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has dubbed the denial of political clearance by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for her planned visit to Kuwait as the official representative of the State government in the wake of the inferno that claimed the lives of 23 Malayalis as unfortunate.

She had reached the Cochin International Airport to take the flight to Kuwait on Thursday evening but had to call it off after hours following the denial of clearance.

Indians in Kuwait and Gulf countries: A look at numbers

A massive fire erupted in a six-storied building in Mangaf city in Kuwait on Wednesday, killing at least 48 people. Out of the 176 Indian workers in the housing facility, 45 died and 33 are hospitalized, the Indian embassy said.

  • June 14, 2024 10:15
    Mortal remains of victims to arrive in Kochi shortly

    The bodies of victims of the Kuwait fire tragedy will be flown to Kochi on Friday morning in a special IAF aircraft. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others will pay tribute to the victims, comprising 23 Malayalis, before the bodies are handed over to the relatives of the deceased.

    - MP Praveen

