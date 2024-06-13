GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kuwait building fire: Kuwait offers help to repatriate bodies of Indians

Bodies of 45 Indians, three Filipinos identified; one body still unidentified; Kuwaiti Emir directs financial assistance for kin, military aircraft to help return mortal remains; Foreign Minister says “responsibility will be fixed”

Updated - June 13, 2024 10:48 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 10:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on June 13, 2024 meets at the Jaber hospital in Kuwait an Indian injured in a fire incident the previous day. Photo: X/@indembkwt via PTI

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on June 13, 2024 meets at the Jaber hospital in Kuwait an Indian injured in a fire incident the previous day. Photo: X/@indembkwt via PTI

In the aftermath of the Kuwait building fire that claimed at least 45 Indian lives on Wednesday, the Kuwaiti authorities have assured India of their “full support, including for medical care, early repatriation of mortal remains, and investigation of the incident”, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said on Thursday, after a meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya in Kuwait city.

Mr. Singh met Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, who is also the Minister of Defence and Interior, and other senior Kuwaiti officials, and conveyed India’s gratitude for their support. He also visited Mubarak Al Kabeer hospital and other facilities where the injured Indians are undergoing treatment.

Related Stories

Repatriating mortal remains

According to the Arab Times of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah has announced that the authorities have identified 48 bodies, including 45 Indians and three Filipinos, adding that efforts are still underway to determine the identity of one remaining body. At least 50 others were injured. The Kuwaitis are conducting DNA tests on the bodies, and an Indian Air Force aircraft is on standby to fly back the mortal remains of the Indians. Kuwait has also ordered the preparation of a military aircraft to help in repatriating the mortal remains of the Indians.

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah has issued a directive to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased, though the exact amount to be distributed has not been announced yet.

‘Responsibility will be fixed’

Mr. Singh, accompanied by Joint Secretary Aseem R. Mahajan, reached Kuwait on Thursday, hours after a deadly fire engulfed a multistorey building housing 196 migrants in the Al Ahmadi governorate in southern Kuwait, shining a spotlight on the poor living conditions of Indian workers in the Gulf region. In a conversation with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar soon afterwards, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister promised that the incident would be investigated and that “responsibility will be fixed”.

“Urged the early repatriation of the mortal remains of those who lost their lives. He emphasized that those injured were getting the requisite medical attention,” Mr. Jaishankar had said about his telephonic conversation with Mr. Al-Yahya.

“MoS conveyed his appreciation for the cooperation being extended by all concerned authorities of Kuwait,” the Embassy of India announced in a social media post. The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reports that the Kuwaiti Minister assured that they are “doing everything necessary to determine the circumstances and causes of the horrific incident and that justice will take its course with transparency and integrity.”

Possible gas leak

Kuwait’s public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the incident, with some reports indicating that the fire was caused by a gas leak from the building’s ground floor. The Kuwait Fire Department’s head of investigations Colonel Sayed Al-Mousawi said his team had found that inflammable materials were used as partitions between apartments and also between rooms, which had caused the black smoke.

Sheikh Fahad is heading an inspection campaign of illegal properties in many areas in Kuwait, according to the Arab Times. “As of Thursday, the Municipality and its teams will respond to all violations at all apartment buildings without prior warning,” the Deputy Prime Minister told reporters while inspecting the fire site. The owner of the affected building will be kept in custody until investigations into the causes of the fire are over, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

India / Kuwait / fire / Kerala / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.