Kurmis block railway tracks, highway in West Bengal demanding ST status

Agitators from the Kurmi community block railway tracks to press for their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, in Seraikela Kharsawan district, in Jharkhand on September 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Agitators from the Kurmi community on September 20 blocked railway tracks and a national highway in West Bengal to press for their demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Train services in South Eastern Railway’s Adra and Kharagpur divisions were partially affected due to the blockade, a railway official said.

The agitators squatted on railway tracks at Nimdih and Kustaur in Adra division and Khemasuli in Kharagpur division from 5 a.m., affecting the movement of passenger and goods trains, he said.

They also blocked a national highway in Purulia, a State Government official said.


