Kunal Kamra was not unruly, says IndiGo pilot who flew the comedian

The commander of the flight on which Kunal Kamra confronted journalist Arnab Goswami has written to the airline management denying that his behaviour was unruly as defined in the DGCA's rules.

"As Captain of 6E5317 BOM-LKO on 28.01.2020, I do not find the aforementioned events reportable in any way. My Kamra's behaviour while unsavoury, was NOT qualifying of a Level 1 unruly passenger. Indeed we pilots can all attest to incidents similar and/ or worse in nature that were not deemed unruly," Captain Rohit Mateti wrote in a mail.

The airline banned Mr. Kamra for six months and warned other passengers against personal slander. Soon after, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri "advised" other airlines to similarly ban Mr. Kamra. Almost on cue, SpiceJet, GoAir and Air India banned Mr. Kamra "until further notice".

IndiGo has not denied the contents of the e-mal. "We have received the relevant statements and the internal committee has initiated the investigation regarding this incident," the airline said in a press statement.