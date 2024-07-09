Kulgam operation dent militants’ designs to target Amarnath yatra, say officials

The killing of six militants, including four locals, in two anti-militancy operations has struck a major dent in militants’ “nefarious designs to target the ongoing Amarnath yatra” in Kashmir, top security officials said on July 8.

“The Kulgam operations have left terrorist organisations in Kashmir leaderless, dealing a crucial blow to their operations,” Brigadier Prithvi Raj Chauhan, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 2 Sector, said.

The successful operation in Kulgam’s Chinigam has dealt a deadly blow to the militant outfit, the Hizbul Mujahideen, in south Kashmir and dented their nefarious designs to target the ongoing Amarnath yatra, a statement issued to the media said.

The four militants killed in the Chinigam anti-militancy operation were locals. They were identified as Yawar Ahmad Dar, Zahid Ahmad Dar, Tauheed Ahmad Rather and Shakeel Ahmad Wani.

“Some of these neutralised terrorists are suspected to have been involved in various terror activities in Kulgam and adjoining districts,” Brigadier Chauhan said.

The security forces killed six militants in two separate anti-militancy operations in Kulgam on July 6-7. Two soldiers also lost their lives in these operations.

Also read | Last rites of Army jawan killed in J&K encounter to be held in Akola

“The twin successful operations have dealt a significant blow to terror organisations in Kashmir,” Brigadier Chauhan said.

Elaborating on the operations, the Army officer said it was working on specific input about the likely presence of a group of terrorists in the general area of Chinigam, Frisal, in south Kashmir.

“No suspicious movement was observed during the day and the operation was called off in the afternoon. Following the de-induction of forces, credible input regarding suspicious movement in the same area was received from a local source, prompting an immediate re-launch of cordon and search operations,” the Army officer said.

The security forces said “very deliberate and extreme restraint was ensured to minimise collateral damage”. A war-like store was recovered from the encounter site. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and probe,” the statement said.