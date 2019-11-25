Kuki rebels loot passengers in Senapati district of Manipur

Four Kuki tribals, who identified themselves as cadres of the Kuki Revolutionary Army, looted Imphal-bound passengers at Taphou in Senapati district of Manipur on Monday at 2.10 a.m. The mini-luxury passenger bus was carrying passengers from Dimapur in Nagaland to Imphal.

The Kuki Revolutionary Army is a signatory to the Suspension of Operations agreement.

The passengers told reporters at Imphal that the cadres, who were armed with handguns, signalled the bus driver to slow down and asked him to hand over whatever money he had. The driver replied that he did not carry any cash since all drivers were paying “taxes” to some underground outfits.

The Kuki rebels then brutally beat him up and looted cash from the passengers. One passenger alleged that the police did not intervene though there were armed policemen deployed at the Taxation office nearby.

Former president of the All Manipur Drivers and Transporters and Motor Workers Association Budha Luwang said, “This is not the first highway robbery by militants in violation of the ground rules of the Suspension of Operations. Something has now gone wrong somewhere. Such looting are reported from Motbung and Keithelmanbi areas also where the Kuki militants rule the roost”.