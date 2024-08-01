The Allahabad High Court on August 1 rejected Shahi Idgah Committee pleas challenging suits of the Hindu worhsippers and diety at Shri Krishna Janambhoomi temple.

The Court upheld the maintainability of all 18 pleas on Mathura temple-Idgah row that includes seeking worship rights to the demolition of the mosque.

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain on June 6 had reserved his judgment on the plea moved by the Muslim side regarding maintainability of suits.

Several suits were filed seeking the “removal” of the Shahi Idgah mosque located adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, with litigants claiming that the Aurangazeb-era mosque was built after the demolition of the temple.

The mosque management committee, in its petition, has challenged these suits.

The Muslim side — mosque management committee and U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board — had argued that the suits are barred under Places of Worship Act, 1991.

According to the Muslim side, the suits itself admit the fact that the mosque in question was built in 1669-70.

The suits filed by the Hindu side contain a common prayer seeking the “removal” of the Shahi Idgah mosque from the 13.37-acre complex it shares with the Katra Keshav Dev temple in Mathura. The additional prayers include seeking possession of the Shahi Idgah premises.

