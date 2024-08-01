GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mathura Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute: Allahabad HC dismisses Muslim party’s challenge to maintainability of Hindu side’s suits

Allahabad High Court upheld the maintainability of all 18 pleas on Mathura temple-Shahi Idgah row that includes seeking worship rights to the demolition of the mosque

Updated - August 01, 2024 02:39 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 02:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Shahi Idgah mosque and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, in Mathura.

A view of Shahi Idgah mosque and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, in Mathura. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Allahabad High Court on August 1 rejected Shahi Idgah Committee pleas challenging suits of the Hindu worhsippers and diety at Shri Krishna Janambhoomi temple.

The Court upheld the maintainability of all 18 pleas on Mathura temple-Idgah row that includes seeking worship rights to the demolition of the mosque.

Supreme Court stays Allahabad High Court order to appoint commission to inspect Shahi Idgah mosque premises in Mathura

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain on June 6 had reserved his judgment on the plea moved by the Muslim side regarding maintainability of suits.

Several suits were filed seeking the “removal” of the Shahi Idgah mosque located adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple, with litigants claiming that the Aurangazeb-era mosque was built after the demolition of the temple.

The mosque management committee, in its petition, has challenged these suits.

Motivated litigation: On a Supreme Court stay in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute case

The Muslim side — mosque management committee and U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board — had argued that the suits are barred under Places of Worship Act, 1991.

According to the Muslim side, the suits itself admit the fact that the mosque in question was built in 1669-70.

The suits filed by the Hindu side contain a common prayer seeking the “removal” of the Shahi Idgah mosque from the 13.37-acre complex it shares with the Katra Keshav Dev temple in Mathura. The additional prayers include seeking possession of the Shahi Idgah premises.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.