Krishna Janmabhoomi case | Supreme Court disposes of plea against HC order on consolidation of 15 suits

March 19, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - New Delhi

On January 11, the High Court “in interest of justice” directed that the 15 suits on an application filed by the Hindu plaintiff be consolidated

The Supreme Court on March 19 disposed of a fresh plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order consolidating 15 suits related to Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute. A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta gave the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah, which has challenged the January 11 order, the liberty to pursue its recall application before the High Court. “The petitioner has called for recall of impugned judgement of Allahabad High Court. We dispose of the present SLP with liberty to revive the recall petition before the High Court,” the Bench ordered. ALSO READ The legal dispute over Varanasi, Mathura mosques | Explained

Counsel for the Committee said the application for recall of the January 11 order is pending before the High Court. She requested the court to direct listing of the application before the High Court on a specific date.

However, the Bench refused to pass any such order.

The Hindu plaintiff submitted before the High Court in the application that after the original suit was filed before the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, on September 25, 2020, several other suits were filed with regard to the 13.37 acre land.

The High Court had ordered, “These suits are of similar nature. The proceedings in these suits can be taken up and the suits may be decided simultaneously on the basis of common evidence. To save the time of the Court, the expenses to be incurred to the parties, and to avoid conflicting judgments it appears expedient in the interest of justice to consolidate the suits with each other.”