ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna Janmabhoomi case | Supreme Court disposes of plea against HC order on consolidation of 15 suits

March 19, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - New Delhi

On January 11, the High Court “in interest of justice” directed that the 15 suits on an application filed by the Hindu plaintiff be consolidated

PTI

A View of the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple and Shahi Idgah Masjid at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Supreme Court on March 19 disposed of a fresh plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order consolidating 15 suits related to Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta gave the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah, which has challenged the January 11 order, the liberty to pursue its recall application before the High Court.

“The petitioner has called for recall of impugned judgement of Allahabad High Court. We dispose of the present SLP with liberty to revive the recall petition before the High Court,” the Bench ordered.

ALSO READ
The legal dispute over Varanasi, Mathura mosques | Explained

Counsel for the Committee said the application for recall of the January 11 order is pending before the High Court. She requested the court to direct listing of the application before the High Court on a specific date.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Bench refused to pass any such order.

On January 11, the High Court “in interest of justice” directed that the 15 suits on an application filed by the Hindu plaintiff be consolidated.

The Hindu plaintiff submitted before the High Court in the application that after the original suit was filed before the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, on September 25, 2020, several other suits were filed with regard to the 13.37 acre land.

The High Court had ordered, “These suits are of similar nature. The proceedings in these suits can be taken up and the suits may be decided simultaneously on the basis of common evidence. To save the time of the Court, the expenses to be incurred to the parties, and to avoid conflicting judgments it appears expedient in the interest of justice to consolidate the suits with each other.”

ALSO READ
Motivated litigation: On a Supreme Court stay in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute case

On January 29, the Supreme Court had ordered continuance of the interim stay on the operation of the Allahabad High Court order for a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex adjoining the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

On January 16, it stayed the operation of the December 14, 2023 order of the Allahabad High Court allowing a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex.

It also stayed the order of the High Court by which it agreed to the appointment of a court commissioner to oversee the survey of the mosque premises. The Hindu side claims it has signs suggesting it was once a temple.

ALSO READ
Krishna Janmabhoomi temple case: SC orders continuation of stay on survey of Idgah complex

The Supreme Court, however, made it clear that the proceedings before the High Court in the dispute, including the maintainability of the suit under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC), will continue.

The Supreme Court is already seized of another petition filed by the mosque committee challenging the May 26, 2023 order of the High Court transferring to itself all matters related to the dispute pending before a Mathura court.

The Hindu side had made a prayer before the High Court that it should conduct the original trial like it had done in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

laws / crime, law and justice / justice and rights

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US