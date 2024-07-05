GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Allahabad HC seeks ASI response in suit seeking survey of Agra Jama Masjid

The suit follows claims that the remains of an idol from the demolished Keshav Dev temple are buried in the mosque premises

Updated - July 05, 2024 10:18 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 10:12 pm IST - Prayagraj

PTI
Jami Masjid, Agra

Jami Masjid, Agra | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to file its reply in a suit seeking a survey of Jama Masjid in Agra while claiming that the remains of Thakur Keshav Dev's idol in Krishna Janmabhoomi were buried in the mosque.

The plaintiffs sought a survey by the ASI claiming that Mughal king Aurangzeb had demolished the temple of Keshav Dev in Mathura in 1670 and buried the remains of the idol under Jama Masjid in Agra.

The plaintiffs also prayed for the appointment of an advocate commissioner in the case seeking survey of the masjid.

Justice Mayank Kumar Jain passed the order on Thursday while hearing a suit related to Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case filed in the name of the deity - Thakur Keshav Dev Ji, Maharaj Virajman Mandir Katra Keshav Dev.

The court observed, "An application (A-5) is moved on behalf of plaintiffs to direct the respondent-authority to make SIT Report as well as Archeological Survey by the competent authority and Advocate Commissioner also be appointed. Sri Manoj Kumar Singh, learned counsel for the defendants may file reply to this application by the date fixed."

Earlier, the management committee of Shahi Idgah Masjidi in Mathura had moved an impleadment application requesting the court to add it as a defendant in the suit. During the course of the hearing, a copy of the application was provided to the plaintiffs in the suit.

The court has fixed August 5 as the next date of hearing in the case.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.