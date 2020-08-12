Kozhikode plane crash | Maharashtra govt. accords State funeral for pilot Deepak Sathe

Mumbai

12 August 2020 03:49 IST

A wreath was placed on behalf of the IAF

Deepak Sathe cremated with State honours

Wing Commander Deepak Sathe (retd.), pilot-in-command of the Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala last week, was cremated here on Tuesday with State honours. Several mourners lined up the road as the funeral procession started from his residence in Chandivli. The number of people allowed to attend the last rites was restricted in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government decided to accord a State funeral, and said his life shall inspire young pilots. PTI

