Kozhikode plane crash: D.V. Sathe was a highly decorated pilot

NEW DELHI

08 August 2020 14:41 IST

He received the Sword of Honour at Air Force Academy and was an accomplished fighter pilot

Air India Express lost two of its pilots, Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe and First Officer Akhilesh Kumar, in Friday’s crash in Kozhikode. Their families were escorted from Mumbai and New Delhi to Kozhikode early on Saturday.

Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe, 59, and the commander of the flight, was a highly decorated pilot. He received the Sword of Honour at Air Force Academy given to the top-ranking cadet, and was an accomplished fighter pilot. He was also a test pilot for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. He joined Air India Express in 2013.

His co-pilot in the cockpit, First Officer Akhilesh Kumar, was 32.

There were a total of four cabin crew members — Shilpa Katare, Akshay Pal Singh, Lalit Kumar and Abhik Biswas. All the crew members are safe and met with minor injuries, barring Akshay Pal Singh, who will undergo a surgery for leg fracture.