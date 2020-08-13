Kozhikode plane crash: 85 discharged from hospitals

Air India Express on Wednesday said 85 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode had been discharged from hospitals after “obtaining complete fitness.”
The airline said its contract service provider, Kenyon International, arrived at Kozhikode on Monday and started the process of “search and retrieval” of the baggage belonging to the crew and passengers.
The U.S.-based company was conducting its process with the help of Air India officials, it added. Air India Express is a wholly owned subsidiary of the national carrier, Air India.
“We will ensure that the baggage retrieved is handed over to the passengers and family in due course, after the cleaning and sanitisation process,” the airline noted.
The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday night. It fell into a valley and broke into pieces, killing 18 people, including two pilots.
