ADVERTISEMENT

Kozhikode-bound Air India Express plane suffers engine failure; returns to Abu Dhabi airport

February 03, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - New Delhi

The spokesperson said the plane had a technical snag in one of the engines while taking off

PTI

An Air India Express Flight. File. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

A Calicut-bound Air India Express plane returned to Abu Dhabi airport early morning on February 3 due to engine failure while taking off, according to officials.

As per initial report, fire was noticed in one of the engines, a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft had 184 passengers onboard and all are safe, an airline spokesperson said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A source said there was an engine failure.

VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 from Abu Dhabi to Calicut was involved in air turnback due to No.1 engine flameout at 1,000 feet during climb, according to the DGCA official.

The spokesperson said the plane had a technical snag in one of the engines while taking off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air transport

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US