Kozhikode-bound Air India Express plane suffers engine failure; returns to Abu Dhabi airport

The spokesperson said the plane had a technical snag in one of the engines while taking off

February 03, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
An Air India Express Flight. File.

An Air India Express Flight. File. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

A Calicut-bound Air India Express plane returned to Abu Dhabi airport early morning on February 3 due to engine failure while taking off, according to officials.

As per initial report, fire was noticed in one of the engines, a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft had 184 passengers onboard and all are safe, an airline spokesperson said.

A source said there was an engine failure.

VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 from Abu Dhabi to Calicut was involved in air turnback due to No.1 engine flameout at 1,000 feet during climb, according to the DGCA official.

The spokesperson said the plane had a technical snag in one of the engines while taking off.

