Kovind panel report on simultaneous polls may be placed before the Union Cabinet at the earliest

The report of the committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind on ‘One Nation, One Election’ or simultaneous elections, could be placed before the Union Cabinet as part of the 100-day agenda of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, while interacting with reporters after assuming office said that the high-level committee (HLC) under Mr. Kovind had submitted its report and the Law Commission is also working on the subject. He had given no specific timeline though.

Sources told the news agency PTI on Friday that the Ministry plans to place the report on simultaneous elections “at the earliest” as part of the 100-day agenda of the Ministry’s Legislative Department.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed all Union Ministries and departments to draw up a 100-day agenda for the next government before the Lok Sabha election. The HLC had submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu on March 15, recommending simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

The panel had also proposed setting up an “Implementation Group” to look into the execution of the recommendations made by the committee.

The HLC had recommended 18 constitutional amendments, most of which will not need ratification by State Assemblies. However, the constitutional amendment Bills would need to be passed by two-thirds majority in both Houses of Parliament. And with majority of the INDIA bloc parties opposed to the idea of simultaneous elections, the government will not find it easy to push through these amendments.

Separately, the Law Commission is also ready with a report which could recommend holding simultaneous elections for all three tiers of government - Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and local bodies - starting from 2029. It is also likely to have provision for a unity government in case of a hung House or no-confidence motion.

