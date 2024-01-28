GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kovind discusses simultaneous polls with former CJI, others

The committee on One Nation, One Election held its fresh meeting in which a presentation was made based on the research paper ‘Macroeconomic Impact of Harmonising Electoral Cycles, Evidences from India’

January 28, 2024 05:44 am | Updated 05:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former president and head of the high-level committee on One Nation, One Election Ram Nath Kovind has held consultations with former chief justice of India U.U. Lalit and the Bar Council of India. File

Former president and head of the high-level committee on One Nation, One Election Ram Nath Kovind has held consultations with former chief justice of India U.U. Lalit and the Bar Council of India. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Former president and head of the high-level committee on One Nation, One Election Ram Nath Kovind has held consultations with former chief justice of India U.U. Lalit and the Bar Council of India on the issue of simultaneous polls.

Continuing his deliberations with retired judges, Mr. Kovind also met former chief justice of the Meghalaya High Court Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Manan Kumar Mishra, chairman of the Bar Council of India, who gave their considered opinion on the subject, an official statement said on Saturday.

Also Read | Abandon the idea of ‘One Nation One Election’, Kharge tells Ram Nath Kovind-led panel

ALSO READ
The idea of one nation, one election is against federalism

It also said the committee held its fresh meeting on Saturday in which a presentation was made based on the research paper ‘Macroeconomic Impact of Harmonising Electoral Cycles, Evidences from India’ co-authored by panel member and former Finance Commission head N.K. Singh and Prachi Mishra.

The paper indicated that simultaneous elections would precipitate higher economic growth, and result in more government investment in expenditure on capital and revenue.

One Nation, One Election: How feasible is it and what would be its impact? | In Focus podcast

Saturday's meeting was attended by the former leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, N.K. Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C. Kashyap, former CVC Sanjay Kothari, and senior advocate Harish Salve.

It was the fourth meeting of the committee.

ALSO READ
Why ‘one nation, one election’ would strike a blow against federalism | Data

Continuing his discussions with political parties, Mr. Kovind held interactions with Deepak ‘Pandurang’ Dhavalikar, president of the Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa, the statement said.

"The party has offered its strong support to the concept of one nation, one election, inter alia because it will strengthen grassroots democracy," the statement said.

Related Topics

politics / national politics / election

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.