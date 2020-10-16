Korea Tourism, The Hindu to host webinar on business travel

It will focus on trips for conferences and exhibitions

Korea Tourism Organisation and The Hindu will organise a webinar on ‘Future of MICE Travel Post Covid with Focus on South Korea’ on October 21 at 3 p.m.

The webinar will have discussion on the future of MICE-meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions post-COVID 19 with focus on South Korea. Young-seup Kwon, Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Chennai, will deliver the inaugural address. A panel discussion on ‘Experience on Mice’ followed by a question and answer session with the participants will be held. It will discuss various aspects such as what kind of post-COVID travel do they foresee, what will be the company’s main parameters to select a destination and what kind of assistance companies would expect from the Embassy for MICE travel.

The panel for the webinar includes Suresh Chukkapalli, Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Korea, Telengana, Chairman Emeritus, Phoenix Group, Hyderabad; Ashok Jaiswar, Group Head, Marketing B2C and B2B, Greaves Cotton Limited; Shefali Khalsa, Head, Brand and Corporate Communication, SBI General Insurance; Aikta Tyagi, Vice President, Special Events and Facilities, Amway India Enterprises; and Sandeep Dutta, Marketing Manager, Korea Tourism Organisation.

The webinar will be moderated by Suresh Seshadri, Business Editor, The Hindu. To register for the webinar, visit: http://bit.ly/KTTHS or scan the QR Code.