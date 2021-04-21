Korea Tourism Organisation and The Hindu to present online discussion April 22

CHENNAI

21 April 2021 01:21 IST

The Korea Tourism Organisation along with The Hindu will present an online discussion on ‘The rising Korean wave in India and how it will influence post-pandemic travel to South Korea’ on April 22 at 4 p.m.

It would be an engaging discussion on the audience’s personal experience, be it with Korean food, “K-Drama”, “K-Pop”, “K-Beauty”, or the similarities between Korean and Tamil culture. Participants also stand a chance to be part of a virtual Korea quiz and win gift hampers.

The panelists for the discussion are playback singer Chinmayi Sripada; Fashion, beauty, travel, and lifestyle content creator Scherezade Shroff; chef and co-founder of A Sirius Hospitality Vikramjit Roy; Director of the Korea Tourism Organization (India) Young-Geul Choi; and marketing manager of the Korea Tourism Organization (India) Sandeep Dutta. Director of the InKo Centre Rathi Jafer will be the moderator for the event.

To register for the webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/3e9BM2g or scan the QR code.