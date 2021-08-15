Kolkata’s tram turns into a museum on freedom struggle

Kolkata

15 August 2021 19:27 IST

Mamata calls for strengthening voices against forces that stifle freedom

Commemorating the 75th Independence Day, West Bengal’s Transport Department on Sunday launched a mobile museum on freedom struggle and partition of Bengal by turning two trams into galleries.

This museum on wheels has been curated by the Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust in collaboration with the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC).

It will be on display at Esplanade in the heart of the city till December. It will move to other parts of the city from January 1.

Two tram cars have been used to put together the museum. The first car highlights the rising resistance against the British Raj from the 1900s and key moments during from 1900 to 1947. The second car focuses on the mass migration and rehabilitation that took place post-Partition.

The museum was inaugurated by Minister of Transport and Housing Firhad Hakim. “The museum on wheels beautifully depicts the efforts of our freedom fighters and also the impact of the division of Bengal and Punjab on the national psyche,” Mr. Hakim said.

Transport Secretary Rajesh Sinha said there will be no entry fee to visit the museum. Rajanvir Singh Kapur, Managing Director of the WBTC, who has been instrumental in other novel initiatives like curating Tram library and Tram world, said, “We are reviving the importance of trams and reshaping its use to go beyond just a mode of travel to rich cultural space in the modern context. This is a great way for people to learn about one of the most defining events in the subcontinent’s history.”

The exhibition tells the story through newspaper reports and documents and archival & personal photographs.

A 7,500-sq. feet national tricolour was unfurled at the Victoria Memorial Hall here.

Mamata pens song

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hoisted the tricolour at the Red Rod here. In a social media post, she called for strengthening the voices against forces that stifle freedom.

“On the 75th Independence Day, let us all come together to strengthen our voices against all forces that aim to stifle our freedom. We must never forget the sacrifice of those who fought a long and hard battle for this day. Warm wishes to all my brothers and sisters. Jai Hind!”, Ms. Banerjee tweeted.

The Chief Minister has also penned a song which she had shared on social media late on Saturday. “Desh ta sobar nijer [This country belongs to us all]” goes the song. The tricolour was also unfurled on the State headquarters of the CPI(M) at Alimuddin Street.