The Supreme Court will resume hearing today the suo motu case registered in connection with the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud had earlier directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) to appoint a nodal officer to take down social media posts divulging the victim’s identity in compliance with its earlier directions. The court-constituted National Task Force (NTF) had also been ordered to submit its interim report on the next date of hearing i.e. on October 15. The NTF was tasked with working out the modalities of safety measures that could be put in place for medical professionals.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet naming Sanjoy Roy as the sole accused in the case. The accused, a civic police volunteer, was arrested by the Kolkata Police before the CBI took over the investigation in the case.

The August 9 incident triggered Statewide protests with junior doctors and the public taking to the streets demanding justice for the victim and a safe workplace for medical professionals. Resident doctors of State-run hospitals have been on a hunger strike since October 5 to secure justice for the deceased woman medic.

Other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.