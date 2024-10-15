GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Kolkata doctor rape-murder hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to resume hearing suo motu case today

The top court earlier questioned whether any individuals under the CBI’s scrutiny remained in “positions of power” at the hospital, potentially fostering a “threat culture”

Updated - October 15, 2024 01:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
CISF personnel stand guard outside the trauma centre of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital after junior doctors rejoined their duty partially, in Kolkata, Sept. 21, 2024.

CISF personnel stand guard outside the trauma centre of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital after junior doctors rejoined their duty partially, in Kolkata, Sept. 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court will resume hearing today the suo motu case registered in connection with the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud had earlier directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) to appoint a nodal officer to take down social media posts divulging the victim’s identity in compliance with its earlier directions. The court-constituted National Task Force (NTF) had also been ordered to submit its interim report on the next date of hearing i.e. on October 15. The NTF was tasked with working out the modalities of safety measures that could be put in place for medical professionals. 

Also Read: Private hospital doctors in Bengal start cease work for 48 hours in support of fasting junior doctors

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet naming Sanjoy Roy as the sole accused in the case. The accused, a civic police volunteer, was arrested by the Kolkata Police before the CBI took over the investigation in the case. 

The August 9 incident triggered Statewide protests with junior doctors and the public taking to the streets demanding justice for the victim and a safe workplace for medical professionals. Resident doctors of State-run hospitals have been on a hunger strike since October 5 to secure justice for the deceased woman medic. 

Also Read: Watch: Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court says it is 'disturbed' by CBI findings, rejects plea to halt live-streaming

Other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces. 

Track the latest updates from the hearing here:
  • October 15, 2024 13:03
    What happened in the previous Supreme Court hearing?

    The Supreme Court on Monday (September 30, 2024) asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to find out if any persons under scanner for financial irregularities or involved with the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor were still in “positions of power” within Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

    A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central agency, to report by the next date of court hearing.

    The order was prompted by submissions from junior doctors that the presence of these individuals “mentioned” in connection with financial fraud and who were also present at the crime scene “where they had no business to be” was contributing to the “threat culture”. 

    Read more here

    Supreme Court asks if persons under CBI scanner were still in positions of power in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

    Supreme Court directs CBI to investigate financial fraud and murder at Kolkata hospital, ensuring victim privacy on social media.

  • October 15, 2024 13:02
    R.G. Kar case: Junior doctors continue fast-unto-death; demand justice, workplace safety

    Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal continued their fast-unto-death for the third consecutive day on Monday (October 7, 2024), demanding justice for the rape and murder of a woman medic of the R.G. Kar hospital and workplace safety even as the State government remained silent to address their issues.

    Six junior medics have been on the fast-onto-death since Saturday evening and later one more joined them.

    Read more here

    R.G. Kar case: Junior doctors continue fast-unto-death; demand justice, workplace safety

    Junior doctors in West Bengal continue fast-unto-death for justice, workplace safety, and accountability, demanding government action.

  • October 15, 2024 12:34
    Watch the live streaming of Supreme Court proceedings here

Published - October 15, 2024 12:32 pm IST

