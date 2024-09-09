Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court expresses concern over absence of document for autopsy

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 9, 2024) voiced concern over the absence of a key document that was needed for the postmortem of the medic raped and murdered at the R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate into it.

The top court also directed the protesting resident doctors in West Bengal to resume work by 5 p.m. on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) and said no adverse action shall be taken against them on resumption of work.

The court passed the direction after the West Bengal Government assured it that no action, including punitive transfers, shall be taken against the protesting doctors on resumption of work.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said there was no reference to the 'challan' (document) used, and sought an answer from the CBI and the West Bengal Government.

“Where is the challan of the body when it was handed over for a postmortem?” the bench also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, informed the bench that the challan was not part of their records Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal Government, told the bench that he could not find the document immediately and would get back to the court on this question.

The court also flagged at least a 14-hour delay by Kolkata Police in registering FIR in a rape and murder incident. The top court directed the CBI to submit a fresh report by September 17, 2024 on the probe in the case.

The apex court also directed immediate removal of photographs of the victim from all social media platforms to protect the dignity and privacy of the deceased.

On the issue of security of medical institutions in the State, the Supreme Court said, "All DMs, SPs in West Bengal should take stock of the situation to ensure the safety and security of Government medical colleges".

Earlier in the day, the court perused the report filed in a sealed cover by the Solicitor General.

"A status report has been filed by CBI, it appears that investigation is in progress, we direct the CBI to file fresh status report...We don't want to guide the CBI on its investigation," the bench said.