Watch: Kolkata rape-murder case: SC questions civic police volunteer scheme, calls it political patronage

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) took on record the fifth status report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is currently probing the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The court was informed that a chargesheet had been filed against accused Sanjoy Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, under Sections 64 (rape), 66 (punishment for causing death or leaving a woman in a persistent vegetative state during a rape or other offence) and 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The central agency also submitted that an investigation into the alleged involvement of “others” in the rape and murder was underway. A separate probe into the allegations of financial fraud was also on.

Notably, the Chief Justice remarked that the process of recruiting civic police volunteers was a means of conferring “political patronage”. Accordingly, he directed the West Bengal government to furnish details regarding such recruitment. The State government was also instructed to outline the measures undertaken to prevent the deployment of such volunteers in sensitive institutions like hospitals and schools.

In response, Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the WB government said that the security staff at government hospitals are now being recruited as per the Private Security Agencies (Regulation) Act 2005, as is done elsewhere in the country. He also informed the court that nearly 90% of infrastructural work has already been completed in 28 State-run hospitals. Senior advocate Karuna Nundy appearing for the doctors however disputed this and said that the work was not being done at the scale claimed by the State government.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Indira Jaising, also appearing for the doctors, informed the court that all doctors have resumed their duties except for seven junior doctors who are currently on a hunger strike to secure justice for the victim. Out of them, three have so far been admitted to the hospital for treatment after their condition deteriorated.

Reporting: and script: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Production: V Nivedita