Kolkata ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest LIVE: Thousands take to streets demanding justice for R.G. Kar doctor

This was the second occasion after August 14, when the women had hit the streets to “ Reclaim the Night”

Updated - September 08, 2024 10:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
People take part in a protest march over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata, on September 8, 2024.

People take part in a protest march over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata, on September 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

People from all walks of life will join doctors who are marching, and holding demonstrations across Kolkata, and all over Bengal, on Sunday night (September 8, 2024) as part of the “Reclaim the Night” protest. 

The first chapter of this campaign started on August 14 in the wake of the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar medical college and hospital. The incident is nearing one month with R.G. Kar’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in CBI custody over allegations of financial irregularities but protesters have flagged severe lags in the investigation. The parents of the victim have alleged that the police had offered them money. 

Also read: Doctor rape and murder: Violence and vigil in Kolkata

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday (September 9, 2024) the case related to the rape and murder and at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. 

The protests have come as a major challenge for the Trinamool Congress government. On Sunday, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar sent a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing his resignation from the upper house

Read live updates here:
  • September 08, 2024 22:11
    SC to hear on Monday RG Kar hospital incident case

    The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the case related to the murder and alleged rape of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

    According to the cause list uploaded on the apex court’s website, a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is slated to hear on September 9 the case, which was initiated by the top court on its own.- PTI

  • September 08, 2024 22:09
    Thousands hit streets in West Bengal to mark one month of RG Kar rape and murder

    People from all walks of life, including doctors, alumni of educational institutions, potters from Kumartuli, artists and even rickshaw pullers joined the protest on the eve of the Supreme Court hearing the gruesome crime that has shocked West Bengal and triggered protests across the country. As the dusk descended, thousands of people, including women, joined the “ Reclaim the Night’ march on Sunday. This was the second occasion after August 14 when women hit the streets to “Reclaim the Night”.

Published - September 08, 2024 10:08 pm IST

Top News Today

