People from all walks of life will join doctors who are marching, and holding demonstrations across Kolkata, and all over Bengal, on Sunday night (September 8, 2024) as part of the “Reclaim the Night” protest.

The first chapter of this campaign started on August 14 in the wake of the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar medical college and hospital. The incident is nearing one month with R.G. Kar’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in CBI custody over allegations of financial irregularities but protesters have flagged severe lags in the investigation. The parents of the victim have alleged that the police had offered them money.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday (September 9, 2024) the case related to the rape and murder and at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The protests have come as a major challenge for the Trinamool Congress government. On Sunday, Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar sent a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing his resignation from the upper house.