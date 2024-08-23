GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: CBI allowed to conduct polygraph test on R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 4 other doctors

The agency has also sought the polygraph test on main accused Sanjay Roy.

Updated - August 23, 2024 02:43 am IST

Published - August 23, 2024 02:33 am IST - New Delhi:

PTI
CBI officials escort R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital former principal Sandip Ghosh to the CBI Special Crime Branch office at CGO complex, Salt Lake in Kolkata on August 22, 2024. (ANI Photo)

CBI officials escort R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital former principal Sandip Ghosh to the CBI Special Crime Branch office at CGO complex, Salt Lake in Kolkata on August 22, 2024. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

A special court in Kolkata on Thursday allowed the CBI to conduct a polygraph test on former R.G. Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the hospital, officials said.

The CBI took Ghosh and four other doctors, who were on duty on the date of the incident on August 9, to a special court for seeking its permission to conduct the lie detection test on them, they said.

The lie detection test can only be conducted after a permission from the court and the consent of the suspect, they said.

Even after Kolkata horror, state-run hospitals remain a treacherous terrain for female doctors

The CBI application was granted by the Special court. The agency has also sought the polygraph test on main accused Sanjay Roy.

Earlier in the day, the CBI alleged in the Supreme Court that there was an attempt by the local police to cover up the rape and killing of the postgraduate medic as the crime scene was altered by the time the federal agency took over the probe.

Kolkata rape and murder case: Prime accused Sanjay Roy had a violent and abusive past

The rape and killing of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the hospital has sparked widespread protests.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department in the morning of August 9. A civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police was arrested the following day.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14.

Kolkata / sexual assault & rape

