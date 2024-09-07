Kolkata rape and murder: prime accused’s bail rejected; SC rejects former principal’s prayer 

A court in Kolkata rejected the bail petition of Sanjay Roy, one of the prime accused in the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, and remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days till September 20.

While the lawyers were physically present in the court, the accused was present in virtual mode. The counsel of the accused was appointed by the State Legal Services Authority. The counsel argued that Mr. Roy was framed and had no link to the crime.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) counsel reached the court 40 minutes late. The counsel opposed the bail of the accused. Mr. Roy, a civic police volunteer, was arrested by the Kolkata Police hours after the crime.

The Trinamool Congress leadership accused the CBI of being disinterested in the case and cited the investigating officer and CBI counsel not appearing before the court in time.

“After a 24-day delay, the prime accused in the R.G. Kar case, Sanjay Roy, was set to be produced in court today. But where was the Investigating Officer? Where was the @CBIHeadquarters counsel? Nowhere to be seen! This is how utterly disinterested the CBI is when it comes to handling the case,” the Trinamool said on social media.

After 24 days of stalling, @CBIHeadquarters didn't even bother to send their Investigating Officer or Public Prosecutor for the R G Kar case hearing.



This is nothing short of SABOTAGING JUSTICE! We demand:

👉🏻 CBI stop dragging its feet and deliver justice NOW

👉🏻 @BJP4India stage… pic.twitter.com/OUPgozoKoX — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 6, 2024

The State’s ruling party, which is facing the heat over the rape and murder, called it a “deliberate sabotage of the judicial process, with CBI playing BJP’s loyal sidekick rather than discharging their duty”.

In another development, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by Sandip Kumar Ghosh, former principal of R.G. Kar hospital, challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order transferring to the CBI the investigation of alleged financial irregularities by him.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra orally observed that an accused does not have the locus standi to be heard in a plea seeking the transfer of investigation. The former principal of the hospital, where the body of the 31-year-old doctor was found, was arrested by the CBI for alleged financial irregularities on September 2. The Calcutta High Court transferred the case of financial irregularities first lodged by the Kolkata Police to the CBI on August 23.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at the residences of Sandip Ghosh and his associates in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the hospital. The raids were carried out at Mr. Ghosh’s residence in Beliaghata and at two locations in Howrah and Subhasgram. The former principal and three of his aides are under the CBI custody.

The ED has also lodged an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) in connection with the alleged financial irregularities.

Meanwhile, civil rights groups have called for another “ Reclaim the Night” on September 8 in Kolkata, on the eve of the Supreme Court hearing on the rape and murder case that has not only rocked the State but triggered outrage across the country. Resident doctors of West Bengal are on the strike demanding justice for the 31- year-old doctor.