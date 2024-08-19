Kolkata rape and murder: doctors march to police headquarters; CBI seeks nod for polygraph test on accused

Hundreds of doctors marched to the Lalbazar, the headquarters of the Kolkata police, on Monday (August 19, 2024) along with two senior physicians Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami, who were summoned by the police for allegedly revealing the identity of the victim of the gruesome rape and murder at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In a show of strength and solidarity, doctors marched from the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital to the police headquarters in support of those whom notices were served. Protesting doctors alleged that the notice was an attempt to intimidate protesting doctors.

Also read | Doctor rape and murder: Violence and vigil in Kolkata

“The police could have held discussions with us, instead they are trying to intimidate us. Let us find a solution to this. Police force is also part of the society,” Dr. Sarkar said. The doctors denied allegations that they revealed the identity of the victim and added they made no attempt to divert attention from the investigation.

Sukhendu moves HC

Trinamool Congress leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who was also issued notice by the police for a post on social media over the rape and murder, moved the Calcutta High Court during the day, challenging a notice sent to him. In his post Mr. Roy had called for custodial interrogation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner and the police had called the post misleading on the allegations made on delay in bringing sniffer dogs to the scene of the crime. Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj granted permission to the Rajya Sabha MP’s lawyer to file his petition challenging the notice.

The High Court on August 13 handed over the probe of the rape and murder of a 31- year-old doctor to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI on Monday prayed for permission from a court in Kolkata to conduct polygraph test on the rape-murder accused Sanjay Roy. Roy, a civic police volunteer, was arrested by the police and is now under the CBI custody.

The CBI also questioned Sandip Kumar Ghosh, the principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, who is accused of informing the family members of the victim that the death was due to suicide and making renovations near the scene of crime.

Prohibitory orders

Earlier in the day, a team from the Central investigating agency visited the residence of the victim and spoke to her parents. The parents of the victim raised questions on the Kolkata police for imposing prohibitory orders near the R.G. Kar Hospital and asked that since the Chief Minister was herself joining protests why was she imposing prohibitory orders. The orders by the Kolkata police, however, have not been able to dampen the spirit of the protesters who continued to hit the streets.

Advocates of the Calcutta High Court also organised a protest march seeking justice for the woman doctor. The advocates were seen holding banners demanding justice for the victim and some lawyers having allegiance with the CPI(M) got into scuffle with Trinamool MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee.

During the day, the Trinamool Congress leadership urged the CBI to expedite its probe with party leader Kunal Ghosh meeting the officials of the agency at the Central government officers’ complex. “Only one arrest has been made so far, and that was by the Kolkata police. The Left and the BJP are trying to divert attention by demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” Mr. Ghosh said.

Leaders from the Opposition parties, particularly the BJP and the CPI (M), have been demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister over the crime that has sent shockwaves across the country.

With anger against the horrific crime not only spilling on the streets but also surfacing on social media, the Kolkata police arrested a college student for posts allegedly “containing offensive threats” against the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Governor C. V. Ananda Bose is likely to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday. The Governor said women were not safe in West Bengal and the present government had failed the women of the State.