Watch: Kolkata rape and murder case: What the Supreme Court said

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) constituted a national task force to look into the modalities that need to be adhered to ensure the safety of medical professionals across the country. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud was suo motu hearing the case of the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the seminar room of Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

At the very outset of the proceedings, the Chief Justice asserted that the court’s decision to take suo motu cognisance was not only motivated by the severity of the murder at the Kolkata hospital but also by broader systemic issues concerning the safety of doctors throughout the country. He also expressed disappointment over the publication of the victim’s name and photographs by the media, which contravenes existing legal prohibitions.

Underscoring the necessity of enhancing safety standards in hospitals, the Bench observed, “As more and more women join the work force in cutting edge areas of knowledge and science, the nation has a vital stake in ensuring safe and dignified conditions of work. The constitutional value of equality demands nothing else and will not brook compromises on the health, well being and safety of those who provide health care to others. The nation cannot await a rape or murder for real changes on the ground.”

With the next hearing scheduled for August 22, the Court in the interim has appealed to all doctors to resume their duties, as the ongoing strikes have disrupted health services nationwide.

Reporting: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Video and Production: Gayatri Menon