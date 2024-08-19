Kolkata rape and murder case: No Central law needed for doctors’ protection, says Union government

The Union government has ruled out the need to bring in a Central protection Act, enabling a uniform framework across the country for providing protection to healthcare workers, stating that almost all States have laws in place catering to this demand.

Considering the recent Kolkata rape and murder case and the continued agitation by doctors demanding a safe workplace, the Centre on Monday (August 19, 2024) issued an order to increase security by 25% in all hospitals of the Union government. Deployment of marshals would also be increased depending on the need in hospitals.

Health Ministry officials said deployment of marshals, besides the standard security protocol, would be approved based on individual demands from Central government hospitals after they conduct an assessment of security there.

“Several States and union territories [total 26] have passed legislation to protect healthcare service personnel. These States include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu etc. In all these States, the offence is cognisable and non-bailable. Most State Acts define healthcare service personnel to include doctors, nurses, medical and nursing students, and paramedical staff. Also they define violence as activities causing harm, injury, endangering life, intimidation, obstruction to the ability of a healthcare service person to discharge duty and loss or damage to property in a healthcare institute,’’ said a senior Health Ministry official.

‘All demands accepted’

Speaking about the Kolkata case, the official said the nature of the crime was covered under other provisions of laws which were common for all. “We have accepted all the demands of the doctors on strike and also a committee is being formed to strengthen security at workplace after extensive consultation with all stakeholders. We appeal to the doctors to come back to work and ensure that patients are not put to further trouble,’’ said a Health Ministry official.

The Ministry is set to call for a meeting of all heads of Central government hospitals soon to take stock of security measures for their employees in the light of the Kolkata incident.

“Institutional FIR in case of violence, additional infrastructural security, including CCTV, extra lighting are part of the advisory issued to hospitals to ensure that employees are safe while on duty. A Central Act is not needed when provisions already exist. Their proper implementation is the need of the hour,’’ added the official.