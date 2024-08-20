Kolkata rape and murder case: CBI flags fake letter of non-existing agency official

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) said a fake letter in the name of a person claiming to be an official of the agency was being circulated in social media in connection with the Kolkata rape and murder case.

“A fake letter in the name of a person named Dr. Akash Nag and claiming to be DIG (Deputy Inspector-General, Joint Director, Crime Branch, Kolkata, under the official banner ‘Central Bureau of Investigation, Office of the Deputy Inspector General, Anti Corruption Branch, Kolkata’ and addressed to Union Home Secretary is circulating in social media through Whatsapp, etc, about the case related to rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata,” said the CBI statement.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE

“It is clarified that the said letter is fake one. The investigation of the case is being handled by CBI Headquarter, Delhi. Moreover, there is no officer in CBI by the name and designation of Dr. Akash Nag, DIG, Joint Director, Crime Branch, ACB, Kolkata. The contents of said letter are false and hence vehemently denied. The general public and all stake holders are advised to ignore the said letter or any similar mischievous communications,” the agency said.