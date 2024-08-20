GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata rape and murder case: CBI flags fake letter of non-existing agency official

CBI said a fake letter in the name of a person claiming to be an official of the agency was being circulated in social media in connection with Kolkata rape and murder case.

Updated - August 20, 2024 04:34 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 04:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
CBI said a fake letter in the name of a person claiming to be an official of the agency was being circulated in social media in connection with the Kolkata rape and murder case. 

CBI said a fake letter in the name of a person claiming to be an official of the agency was being circulated in social media in connection with the Kolkata rape and murder case.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) said a fake letter in the name of a person claiming to be an official of the agency was being circulated in social media in connection with the Kolkata rape and murder case.

The fake letter which is being circulated in the social media.

The fake letter which is being circulated in the social media.

“A fake letter in the name of a person named Dr. Akash Nag and claiming to be DIG (Deputy Inspector-General, Joint Director, Crime Branch, Kolkata, under the official banner ‘Central Bureau of Investigation, Office of the Deputy Inspector General, Anti Corruption Branch, Kolkata’ and addressed to Union Home Secretary is circulating in social media through Whatsapp, etc, about the case related to rape and murder of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Hospital, Kolkata,” said the CBI statement.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE

“It is clarified that the said letter is fake one. The investigation of the case is being handled by CBI Headquarter, Delhi. Moreover, there is no officer in CBI by the name and designation of Dr. Akash Nag, DIG, Joint Director, Crime Branch, ACB, Kolkata. The contents of said letter are false and hence vehemently denied. The general public and all stake holders are advised to ignore the said letter or any similar mischievous communications,” the agency said.

Related Topics

investigation / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.