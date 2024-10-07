GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata rape and murder case: CBI files chargesheet against prime accused Sanjoy Roy

The agency did not mention the charge of gang rape, indicating that Mr. Roy alone committed the crime

Published - October 07, 2024 03:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Activists of various left wing parties stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata.

Activists of various left wing parties stage a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjoy Roy, in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, officials said on Monday (October 7, 2024).

In its chargesheet filed before a special court in Kolkata, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Mr. Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital during a break, they said.

R.G. Kar case: Junior doctors continue fast-unto-death; demand justice, workplace safety

The agency did not mention the charge of gang rape, indicating that Mr. Roy alone committed the crime, according to the officials.

The CBI has kept the probe open.

Published - October 07, 2024 03:28 pm IST

