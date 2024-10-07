Kolkata rape and murder case: CBI files chargesheet against prime accused Sanjoy Roy

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjoy Roy, in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, officials said on Monday (October 7, 2024).

In its chargesheet filed before a special court in Kolkata, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said Mr. Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar room of the hospital during a break, they said.

The agency did not mention the charge of gang rape, indicating that Mr. Roy alone committed the crime, according to the officials.

The CBI has kept the probe open.