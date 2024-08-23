GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata rape and murder case: BJP activists storm Nandigram police station during protest

Over 100 BJP supporters stormed Nandigram police station on Friday morning by breaking through barricades and scuffled with the policemen who made attempts in vain to stop them

Updated - August 23, 2024 05:55 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 05:28 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
BJP supporters staged gherao agitations at Chinsurah, Siuri, Midnapore, and Bankura police stations. File

BJP supporters staged gherao agitations at Chinsurah, Siuri, Midnapore, and Bankura police stations. File | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP activists on Friday (August 23, 2024) stormed Nandigram police station in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district during a gherao programme organised in protest against the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata.

BJP supporters also staged gherao agitations at Chinsurah, Siuri, Midnapore and Bankura police stations.

Over 100 BJP supporters stormed Nandigram police station on Friday (August 23, 2024) morning by breaking through barricades and scuffled with the policemen who made attempts in vain to stop them.

The protestors, of whom several were women, raised slogans inside the police station for some time, before exiting the premises.

Also Read: Kolkata rape and murder case: Prime accused Sanjay Roy had a violent and abusive past

A police officer said the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and policemen present at the spot did not take further action to prevent the situation from escalating.

The BJP activists also blocked the thoroughfare in front of the police station before dispersing. The protest was organised as part of a statewide 'thana gherao' programme over the issue.

Nandigram, which was the epicentre of TMC's anti-land acquisition movement of 2007-08, is the turf of Suvendu Adhikari, who jumped the ship from the ruling party in the State to the BJP in 2020 and won the assembly segment in the 2021 polls by defeating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh led the demonstration in Midnapore. "This government has lost all right to remain in office," he said.

Mr. Adhikari had on Thursday said that the gherao agitations would be "democratic and non-violent", and would voice people's disenchantment with the ruling party in the state on the issue of women's safety.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.