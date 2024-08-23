Kolkata rape and murder accused Sanjoy Roy sent to judicial custody till September 6

Prime accused in the rape and murder of a doctor of R.G. Kar MCH, Sanjoy Roy was sent to judicial custody till September 6 on Friday (August 23, 2024).

Mr. Roy, a civic police volunteer, was arrested by Kolkata Police on August 10, a day after the crime.

The CBI has received consent from a court in Kolkata to conduct a polygraph test of the accused Sanjoy Roy. The application to conduct a polygraph test was made before the court on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

West Bengal Health Secretary N.S. Nigam on Friday appealed to resident doctors protesting over the incident to resume services. Mr. Nigam said that health services are seriously affected because of ceased work of resident doctors.

Also Read:Doctor rape and murder: Violence and vigil in Kolkata

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the CBI to probe financial irregularities at R.G. Kar MCH involving former principal Sandip Kumar Ghosh.

The incident has invoked fear among students and doctors with post-graduate trainees questioning the safety and security on the hospital premises and alleging the lack of a separate room for women doctors who work at night. Junior doctors, members of the hospital’s Resident Doctors Association and supporters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party have protested against the death of the student.

The protesting doctors and students welcomed the court’s order on deploying Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor happened on August 9, after the midnight violence on August 15. But a section of students said they hoped the Supreme Court would arrange better security as the mob violence has left doctors and students traumatised who have fled considering personal safety.