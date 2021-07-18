National

Kolkata Police STF arrests drug peddler, heroin worth ₹26 crore seized

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested a drug peddler in the city and seized heroin worth nearly ₹26 crore from his possession, a senior officer said on July 18.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the STF detained the Durgapur-based ‘wanted’ drug peddler when he was riding a motorcycle on EM Bypass near Captain Bheri under Pragati Maidan Police Station area on July 17 midnight, he said.

“We seized from his possession heroin weighing around 5.177 kg having a market value of ₹25.88 crore in the international grey market,” the police officer said.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.


