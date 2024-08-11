Protests continued to rage across medical colleges in West Bengal on Sunday over the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, affecting services for the third consecutive day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hospitals in other districts joined the protests as well. Outpatient departments (OPDs) are not open on Sundays in State-run hospitals.

The body of a 31-year-old doctor was found on the third floor of a hospital on Friday. The post-mortem revealed that she had been sexually assaulted. On Saturday, a civil police volunteer engaged with the Kolkata Police was arrested for the crime and remanded to 14 days of police custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under mounting pressure, the State government removed Sanjay Vashisth, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent; Bulbul Mukhopadhyay, Dean of Student Affairs, has been given the additional charge of the hospital superintendent. The resident doctors association of the R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital ceased work on the emergency services, demanding judicial inquiry and compensation for the family of the deceased.

Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal visited the hospital on Sunday evening and met the protesting students. “We tried to address the query of the students. Today, the post-mortem report has been shared with the family as per guidelines of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Pointing out that there were several rumours about the involvement of multiple persons in the crime, Mr. Goyal asked people not to respond to such misinformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are absolutely transparent as far as this is concerned. We have nothing to hide,” the Commissioner said, adding that the students can approach the police with their queries.

Mr. Goyal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that they had no problem with an investigation by an independent agency if the family so desired.

Support pours in

Meanwhile, support for the agitating doctors came in several quarters. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association of India (FORDA) has supported the ongoing strike and called for a nationwide halt of elective services in hospitals on Monday. The West Bengal Doctors Forum also wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to form an impartial enquiry committee to probe into the rape and murder of the doctor.

West Bengal BJP president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar wrote a letter to Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, demanding investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“I request you to send a team of the National Medical Commission to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. Also enforce stringent security protocols, including the installation of more CCTV cameras, the presence of adequate security personnel, and the restriction of unauthorized access to sensitive areas within medical institutions,” he said in the letter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.