Amidst nationwide protests and agitation over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, the West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department has rescinded the transfer orders of 42 doctors. Additionally, the Kolkata police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS around the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital for seven days with effect from Sunday (August 18, 2024) to prevent unlawful assembly.

Meanwhile, the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, was on Saturday questioned for several hours by the CBI for the second consecutive day. In the latest round of questioning, he was quizzed about his whereabouts on the night of the death of the postgraduate trainee, who called him to inform about the incident, and his primary reaction to it, the officials said.

Separate teams of the central investigating agency also reached the crime scene and the barrack of the Kolkata Police’s Armed Forces fourth battalion in Salt Lake, where the arrested prime accused, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, was putting up.

At R.G. Kar hospital, the investigators collected samples and sent those to the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory for testing.

