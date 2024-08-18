GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE: West Bengal Health Department revokes transfer of 42 doctors; prohibitory orders in place around R.G. Kar Medical College

The former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, was questioned for several hours by the CBI for the second consecutive day

Updated - August 18, 2024 08:10 am IST

Published - August 18, 2024 08:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
RAF and Police personnel stand guard outside R.G. Kar Hospital following vandalism at its facility after a trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered, in Kolkata .

RAF and Police personnel stand guard outside R.G. Kar Hospital following vandalism at its facility after a trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered, in Kolkata . | Photo Credit: ANI

Amidst nationwide protests and agitation over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, the West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department has rescinded the transfer orders of 42 doctors. Additionally, the Kolkata police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS around the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital for seven days with effect from Sunday (August 18, 2024) to prevent unlawful assembly.

Meanwhile, the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, was on Saturday questioned for several hours by the CBI for the second consecutive day. In the latest round of questioning, he was quizzed about his whereabouts on the night of the death of the postgraduate trainee, who called him to inform about the incident, and his primary reaction to it, the officials said.

Also read | Do doctors need a Central protection Act?

Separate teams of the central investigating agency also reached the crime scene and the barrack of the Kolkata Police’s Armed Forces fourth battalion in Salt Lake, where the arrested prime accused, civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, was putting up.

At R.G. Kar hospital, the investigators collected samples and sent those to the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory for testing.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read live updates here:
  • August 18, 2024 08:08
    Kolkata Police issue prohibitory orders around RG Kar hospital

    The Kolkata Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023) around R G Kar Medical College and Hospital for seven days with effect from August 18 to prevent unlawful assembly.

    The prohibitory orders have been issued in certain areas such as J.K.Mitra Road, Shyambazar five point crossing, Belgachia Road and others in the jurisdiction Shyampukur, Ultadanga and Tala Police Stations. 

    The notification signed by Kolkata Police Commisioner Vineet Kumar Goyal refers to not allowing any rallies/meetings/ processions/ dharnas/demonstrations to ensure immediate prevention of breach of peace, disturbances of the public tranquillity in the said area in view of the larger public interest.

    Read more on this here...
  • August 18, 2024 08:08
    Amid outrage, West Bengal Health Department revokes transfer order of 42 doctors

    The Principal Secretary of the WB Health and Family Welfare Department, Narayan Swaroop Nigam, stated, “Considering the current situation, we need to maintain normal services across the board. Therefore, we have decided to cancel these transfer orders for now. Any further decisions regarding this matter will be made in a few days.”

    “In West Bengal, the promotional exercise of the Medical Education Service, including routine transfers, is a lengthy process. This process started two months prior to this incident, and the approvals were finalized several days before. However, due to the need for thorough checks, the publication of these orders may have been delayed,” he added.

    Read more on this here...

Related Topics

West Bengal / sexual assault & rape / state politics / police / Kolkata

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.