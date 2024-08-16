GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE Updates: Calcutta HC flags ‘failure of State machinery’ after vandalism at RG Kar hospital; 19 arrested

Mamata Banerjee will be leading a rally demanding justice for the victim at 4 p.m. on August 16. This comes after the probe was transferred to the CBI from the Kolkata Police on orders of the Calcutta HC

Updated - August 16, 2024 12:48 pm IST

Published - August 16, 2024 11:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) activists being detained during their 12-hour strike against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Cooch Behar, on August 16, 2024.

Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) activists being detained during their 12-hour strike against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Cooch Behar, on August 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Calcutta High Court on August 16 flagged the lack of preventive measures to curb the vandalism which occurred at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on the night of August 14.

Noting that such large-scale violence pointed towards a lack of obtaining intelligence by police authorities, Bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya said, “If 7000 people are to gather, it hard to believe the State police did not know. So many people can’t come walking. This is an absolute failure of State machinery.”

Also read: At least 19 arrested for vandalism at RG Kar hospital

The police on Friday said it has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism and violence at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Those arrested were remanded to police custody by a city court till August 22, officials said.

The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital were vandalised by miscreants on Thursday amid midnight protests by women across West Bengal, condemning the rape and murder of a doctor in the hospital’s seminar hall on August 9.

Also read: IMA announces 24-hour closure of several services from 6 a.m. on August 17

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be leading a rally demanding justice for the victim at 4 p.m. This comes after the probe was transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI on orders of the Calcutta High Court on August 13.

Meanwhile, the BJP said its women’s wing will hold a candlelight rally to Ms. Banerjee’s south Kolkata residence at Kalighat from Hazra crossing on Friday to protest the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital in the early hours of Thursday. 

Also read: No cover-up by Bengal government: Mahua Moitra slams BJP for calling TMC women MPs ‘Gungi gudiya

Follow LIVE Updates here:
  • August 16, 2024 12:30
    Around 2500 doctors participate in a rally in Hyderabad
  • August 16, 2024 12:24
    Calcutta HC directs RG Kar doctors to be present at next hearing

    On being informed that 15 police personnel were injured during vandalism of RG Kar Medical College which occurred on the night of August 14, the Calcutta High Court said “The police couldn’t protect their own men? Sorry state of affairs. How will these doctors work fearlessly?”

    The court said that the CBI was free to visit the hospital and take stock of the situation. The Bench asked the doctors at RG Kar to present their view at the next hearing.

  • August 16, 2024 12:19
    Absolute failure of State machinery: Calcutta HC on vandalism at RG Kar

    The Calcutta High Court was hearing a petition on the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the early hours of August 16. Counsel of the family members of the victim, Senior Advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, prayed that mob violence be also handed over to the CBI.

    Counsel of State government said that a mob of 7000 persons had gathered. 

    The Bench of Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya directed the police and hospital authorities to place on record the sequence of events resulting in the violence.

    “If 7000 people are to gather, it hard to believe the State police did not know. So many people can’t come walking. This is an absolute failure of State machinery,” said the Bench.

  • August 16, 2024 12:08
    CBI submits FIR in sealed cover to Calcutta HC

    Calcutta High Court on Friday directed that the identity of the victim of RG Kar Medical College incident should not be revealed in any manner. The Court also asks the media not to publish any photographs of the victim.

    The CBI in a sealed cover submits before the court the FIR registered in connection with the rape and murder. - Shiv Sahay Singh

  • August 16, 2024 12:07
    Police detain SUCI(C) supporters across Bengal

    The supporters of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) on Friday (August 16, 2024) engaged in a scuffle with police at several places in Kolkata, following which many of its supporters were being detained by the police at several places.

    The SUCI activists had called for a 12-hour bandh in protest against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as well as subsequent violence.

    Click here to read full story...
  • August 16, 2024 11:47
    Mamata to lead rally seeking justice for victim today

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be leading a rally demanding justice for the victim at 4 p.m. This comes after the ruling party in West Bengal alleged a “coordinated” effort by the BJP and CPI(M) to politicise the rape-murder of the junior doctor.

    Following the outrage and criticisms from all corners and Opposition parties, the probe was transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI on orders of the Calcutta High Court on August 13.

  • August 16, 2024 11:44
    At least 19 arrested for vandalism at Kolkata’s RG Kar hospital

    Kolkata Police on Friday said it has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism and violence at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the metropolis. “Those arrested were remanded to police custody by a city court till August 22,” officials said.

    The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital were vandalised by miscreants on Thursday amid midnight protests by women across West Bengal, condemning the alleged rape and murder of a doctor in the hospital’s seminar hall on August 9. - PTI

Related Topics

Kolkata / sexual assault & rape / West Bengal / Live news

