The Calcutta High Court on August 16 flagged the lack of preventive measures to curb the vandalism which occurred at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on the night of August 14.

Noting that such large-scale violence pointed towards a lack of obtaining intelligence by police authorities, Bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya said, “If 7000 people are to gather, it hard to believe the State police did not know. So many people can’t come walking. This is an absolute failure of State machinery.”

The police on Friday said it has so far arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism and violence at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Those arrested were remanded to police custody by a city court till August 22, officials said.

The emergency ward, nursing station, medicine store and parts of the outpatient department of the hospital were vandalised by miscreants on Thursday amid midnight protests by women across West Bengal, condemning the rape and murder of a doctor in the hospital’s seminar hall on August 9.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be leading a rally demanding justice for the victim at 4 p.m. This comes after the probe was transferred from the Kolkata Police to the CBI on orders of the Calcutta High Court on August 13.

Meanwhile, the BJP said its women’s wing will hold a candlelight rally to Ms. Banerjee’s south Kolkata residence at Kalighat from Hazra crossing on Friday to protest the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

