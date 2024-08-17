The Indian Medical Association (IMA) began a 24-hour withdrawal of health services by all doctors of modern medicine across the country, irrespective of the sector and place of work. The withdrawal of services is from 6 a.m. on Saturday (August 17, 2024) to 6 a.m. on Sunday (August 18, 2024), impacting outpatient services and elective surgeries.

Doctors across the country have led the protests following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Also read | Doctor rape and murder: Violence and vigil in Kolkata

Meanwhile, opposition parties in West Bengal have amped up the protests against the Trinamool Congress government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with the BJP organising demonstrations across the State. Ms. Banerjee on Friday led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina crossing in Kolkata, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

The parents of the woman doctor have told the CBI that a few interns and physicians of the same medical establishment were involved in the crime.