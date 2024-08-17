GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

IMA doctors strike LIVE: Doctors begin 24-hour long nationwide strike, demand justice for Kolkata medic

Emergency and casualty departments will continue to work from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday but no outpatient or elective surgery services will be available

Updated - August 17, 2024 10:14 am IST

Published - August 17, 2024 09:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Indian Medical Association and Government Doctors Association , along with medical students staging a demonstration at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thoothukudi Tamil Nadu, on August 17, 2024, condemning sexual assault, and murder of a medical student in Kolkata.

Members of Indian Medical Association and Government Doctors Association , along with medical students staging a demonstration at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thoothukudi Tamil Nadu, on August 17, 2024, condemning sexual assault, and murder of a medical student in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) began a 24-hour withdrawal of health services by all doctors of modern medicine across the country, irrespective of the sector and place of work. The withdrawal of services is from 6 a.m. on Saturday (August 17, 2024) to 6 a.m. on Sunday (August 18, 2024), impacting outpatient services and elective surgeries.

Doctors across the country have led the protests following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. 

Also read | Doctor rape and murder: Violence and vigil in Kolkata

Meanwhile, opposition parties in West Bengal have amped up the protests against the Trinamool Congress government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, with the BJP organising demonstrations across the State. Ms. Banerjee on Friday led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina crossing in Kolkata, demanding capital punishment for the accused. 

The parents of the woman doctor have told the CBI that a few interns and physicians of the same medical establishment were involved in the crime. 

Read live updates here:
  • August 17, 2024 10:14
    Visuals from R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital amid the nationwide doctors’ strike
  • August 17, 2024 09:46
    Healthcare services affected in Jharkhand as doctors protest Kolkata rape, murder

    Healthcare services were affected in Jharkhand on Saturday as doctors joined the 24-hour strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest the rape and murder of a colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

    IMA’s state secretary doctor Pradeep Kumar Singh said health services would remain till 6 am on Sunday.

    “We seek justice for the trainee doctor, and condemn the vandalism carried out at RG Kar MCH,” he said.

    State IMA chief doctor Arun Kumar Singh told PTI, “All government and private hospitals, besides diagnostic centres, are participating in the strike.” “All elective services, outpatient department (OPD) activities, and elective surgeries will remain suspended during the strike. It will, however, not impact the emergency services,” he said.

    Members of the IMA, Jharkhand State Health Association (JHSA), RDA-CIP, and the Association of Healthcare Providers will take out a march in Ranchi later in the day.

    - PTI

  • August 17, 2024 09:32
    Doctors at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College take out protest

    Various doctor organizations led by IMA stage a protest after as part of the nationwide strike, at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical college, in Thiruvananthapuram on August 17, 2024

  • August 17, 2024 09:30
    Doctor rape and murder: Violence and vigil in Kolkata

    At the stroke of the midnight hour, on the eve of India’s 78th Independence Day, tens of thousands of women gathered across the streets of the country. With anger that bubbles up only after a ferment, they protested the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata’s state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital a week earlier. This mass outrage was not just about the crime, but also about the larger lack of safety of women and doctors across India, where there are more than 80 rapes every day on average, as per the National Crime Records Bureau (2022). A common refrain was: “What freedom do Indian women really have?”

    Read the Ground Zero report on Violence and vigil in Kolkata
  • August 17, 2024 09:24
    Doctors at AIIMS, Patna hold protest as part of the nationwide strike
  • August 17, 2024 09:21
    Indian Medical Association begins 24-hour closure of several services from 6 a.m. on today

    The IMA said that the Kolkata incident has brought to fore the two dimensions of violence in the hospital – one, a crime of barbaric scale due to the lack of safe spaces for women and the other, the hooliganism that followed due to the lack of an organised security protocol.

    The IMA said that a reluctance to acknowledge the violence on doctors and hospitals has to change at the policy level. In a list of demands submitted to the Central government, doctors have sought that security protocols of all hospitals should be no less than an airport and that healthcare centres should be declared as safe zones with mandatory security arrangements, including CCTVs and deployment of personnel.

    Read more on this here...

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / Kolkata / murder / West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.