GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Cease-work by doctors in Bengal hospitals continues, OPD services hit

Private hospitals also kept their outpatient departments "closed" to express solidarity with the agitating junior doctors at State-run hospitals

Published - August 14, 2024 06:33 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
A protester said emergency services are still operational, but we must protest to ensure justice for the victim. File

A protester said emergency services are still operational, but we must protest to ensure justice for the victim. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Healthcare services across West Bengal were disrupted on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) as doctors continued their cease-work, protesting the rape-murder of a woman doctor.

Long queues were seen at outpatient department (OPD) ticket counters in government hospitals, where senior doctors joined their junior colleagues in the protest.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Junior doctors across Bengal continue ceasework, give August 14 deadline to police to finish probe

Private hospitals also kept their outpatient departments "closed" to express solidarity with the agitating junior doctors at State-run hospitals.

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Accused was addicted to violent porn, says Police

"We have no new demands. It appears that attempts are being made to protect certain people. Some people have tried to tamper with evidence by starting construction on the same floor of RG Kar hospital where our colleague was raped and murdered. We see no reason to stop our protest," an agitating doctor told PTI.

The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors called for a cease work at OPDs across all government and private hospitals in the State. Junior and senior doctors, interns, and house staff wore black armbands and chanted slogans, demanding justice for the victim.

"Emergency services are still operational, but we must protest to ensure justice for the victim. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to some patients," a protester said.

Kolkata doctor murder: Rahul Gandhi says attempt to save accused; questions hospital, local administration

Similar scenes were reported at SSKM Hospital, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, National Medical College and Hospital, and other medical facilities across the state.

In private hospitals, including Manipal, Medica, Peerless, and RN Tagore, doctors, nurses, and staff also wore black badges and marched from Mukundapur to Ruby Crossing, demanding justice.

"We stand in solidarity with the incident at RGKMCH. As part of our protest, routine OPD services at all our Bengal units will remain closed. However, we are committed to ensuring care for emergency cases," said Debashis Dhar, senior vice-president of ILS Hospitals.

OPD services at all Disha Eye Hospitals were also closed on Wednesday, confirmed Dr. Debasish Bhattacharya, chairman and MD of Disha Eye Hospitals.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Related Topics

Kolkata / crime / sexual assault & rape / West Bengal / murder

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.