Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Resident doctors continue strike, demand safe work environment

Patients across India continued to face difficulties in accessing healthcare services on Wednesday (August 14, 2024), with resident doctors boycotting outpatient departments (OPD) and elective services for the third day in support of the nationwide strike called by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) in response to the recent rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata.

The resident doctors’ associations of hospitals, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi and other centres, and the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, among others, continued their strike.

The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) has written to Health Minister J.P. Nadda, stating that the crime exposed the alarming lack of security on hospital premises. “The medical fraternity has long been subjected to escalating assaults in hospitals across India,’‘ it said in its letter.

FAIMA is demanding the immediate constitution of a committee to draft an Act, highlighting the need for a legislative framework that ensures comprehensive protection for doctors and healthcare professionals across India, a safe working environment for all, and addresses the rising incidents of violence against healthcare providers.

The association added that the decision to halt elective services had not been taken lightly.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry issued an advisory to all Central government hospitals in Delhi, directing proactive measures, including maintaining a registry on incidents of violence against healthcare professionals. “Recently it has been observed that violence has become very common against medical staff in government hospitals and many health workers suffer from physical violence at some point in their career. Many more are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression. It’s important that proactive measures be taken to prevent violence against healthcare professionals/staff. Central government hospitals are advised to maintain a registry of all such incidents. Any such incident must be immediately brought to the notice of the Health Ministry,’‘ the order said.

