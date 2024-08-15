ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Nine persons detained for vandalism at RG Kar Hospital

Published - August 15, 2024 06:12 pm IST

The BJP criticised police for failing to protect the protesting doctors and prevent the vandalism

The Hindu Bureau

A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police have so far detained nine persons for their alleged involvement in the vandalism incident at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, where junior medics have been protesting over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor..

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape and murder LIVE updates

Around midnight of Thursday (August 15), a group of around 40 people, posing as protesters, entered the hospital, vandalising the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, while also damaging CCTV cameras and ransacking a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating since August 9.

The BJP criticised police for failing to protect the protesting doctors and prevent the vandalism, demanding that the army be deployed if the TMC government cannot control the situation.

States should act on crimes against women with utmost urgency, instill fear among perpetrators: PM Modi

Healthcare services in the state remain crippled for seven days in a row due to the cease-work by junior doctors demanding justice for their colleague, with emergency and outpatient departments in most state-run hospitals still closed, causing significant distress among patients.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The attack on the nursing station has also prompted nurses to join the junior doctors in their protest at the hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US