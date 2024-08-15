Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Nine persons detained for vandalism at RG Kar Hospital

Police have so far detained nine persons for their alleged involvement in the vandalism incident at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, where junior medics have been protesting over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor..

Around midnight of Thursday (August 15), a group of around 40 people, posing as protesters, entered the hospital, vandalising the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, while also damaging CCTV cameras and ransacking a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating since August 9.

The BJP criticised police for failing to protect the protesting doctors and prevent the vandalism, demanding that the army be deployed if the TMC government cannot control the situation.

Healthcare services in the state remain crippled for seven days in a row due to the cease-work by junior doctors demanding justice for their colleague, with emergency and outpatient departments in most state-run hospitals still closed, causing significant distress among patients.

The attack on the nursing station has also prompted nurses to join the junior doctors in their protest at the hospital.

