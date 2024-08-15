GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Nine persons detained for vandalism at RG Kar Hospital

The BJP criticised police for failing to protect the protesting doctors and prevent the vandalism

Published - August 15, 2024 06:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Police have so far detained nine persons for their alleged involvement in the vandalism incident at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, where junior medics have been protesting over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor..

Around midnight of Thursday (August 15), a group of around 40 people, posing as protesters, entered the hospital, vandalising the emergency department, nursing station, and medicine store, while also damaging CCTV cameras and ransacking a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating since August 9.

The BJP criticised police for failing to protect the protesting doctors and prevent the vandalism, demanding that the army be deployed if the TMC government cannot control the situation.

States should act on crimes against women with utmost urgency, instill fear among perpetrators: PM Modi

Healthcare services in the state remain crippled for seven days in a row due to the cease-work by junior doctors demanding justice for their colleague, with emergency and outpatient departments in most state-run hospitals still closed, causing significant distress among patients.

The attack on the nursing station has also prompted nurses to join the junior doctors in their protest at the hospital.

