The former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Dr. Sandip Ghosh on Saturday (August 17, 2014) appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning for the second consecutive day in connection with the rape and murder of a doctor.

On Friday (August 16, 2014), the agency escorted the former hospital principal for questioning which continued till 3 a.m. on Saturday (August 17, 2014).

“Mr. Ghosh was made to sit in a room at the CBI’s city office here at the CGO Complex till 9.30 p.m. after which the grilling session started,” an officer said.

Hours later, Mr. Ghosh reached the CBI office for the second time a little before 10.30 am for his second round of examination.

“During his first round of questioning, the former principal was asked about his first reaction after getting the news of the doctor’s death whom he instructed to inform the family and how and who contacted the police,” the officer said.

"Certain answers were convoluted. He was grilled till early Saturday (August 17, 2014) and then allowed to leave for home," the officer told PTI.

Mr. Ghosh was asked to appear before its officers again on Saturday (August 17, 2014) morning following which he reached the CBI office.

“Mr. Ghosh was also asked about the weekly roster where the victim was seen to be put on duty for gruelling 36 hours or at times even 48 hours,” he said.

The former principal had resigned from the post two days after the body was discovered. He had expressed fears of being attacked, prompting his lawyer to seek protection from the Calcutta High Court. The court directed him to approach a single bench.

The body of the post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the R.G. Kar Hospital's seminar room on August 9. Police arrested a civic volunteer the next day in this connection.

