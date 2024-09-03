ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Centre moves SC, alleges ‘unpardonable’ non-cooperation by West Bengal

Updated - September 03, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 07:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a direction to West Bengal authorities to extend full cooperation to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

PTI

CISF jawans are seen at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. FIle | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The Centre on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) moved the Supreme Court alleging "unpardonable" non-cooperation by the West Bengal government in providing logistical support to the CISF, tasked with providing security at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming the alleged non-cooperation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government as an example "symptomatic of a systemic malaise", the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a direction to West Bengal authorities to extend full cooperation to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Alleged audio clips of conversation between victim’s parents and R.G. Kar hospital authorities surface

On August 20, the apex court had termed the rape and murder of a doctor at the hospital as "horrific" and issued a slew of directions including setting up of a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other health care professionals.

Besides, the top court had taken a serious note of mob violence at the hospital and the allegation that the Kolkata police fled the scene. It had ordered deployment of CISF personnel at the hospital to enable the striking doctors to resume work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In an application filed in the case, the MHA said the plea "concerns the deployment of CISF personnel at the R G Kar Medical College, including the hostels where the resident doctors are staying, to ensure their safety".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US