Kolkata doctor rape and murder: AIIMS doctors urge PM for central law to protect healthcare workers

The resident doctors' association (RDA) of AIIMS on Sunday (August 18, 2024) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for enactment of a central law via an ordinance to protect healthcare workers and institutions across the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body has also urged for restoration of law and order at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata where a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and killed.

The AIIMS RDA also drew the prime minister's attention to the subsequent vandalism at the hospital and the "worrying rise in violence against doctors, healthcare workers, and medical institutions" across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hospitals, like temples, are sanctuaries where healing and hope are nurtured, doctors of the Centre-run medical institution said in their letter.

"It is with a sincere and earnest plea that we request your support in ensuring the protection of these sacred spaces," the letter said.

The RDA said doctors work in environments filled with life-and-death challenges, which leaves them especially vulnerable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The complete coverage

Stating that escalating violence against doctors is "profoundly troubling", the association called for strong and uniform laws to safeguard those who have devoted their lives to the noble service of others.

Seeking the introduction of a central ordinance, the RDA said, "We humbly beseech the Government of India, through your gracious intervention, to consider enacting a central law via ordinance to protect healthcare workers and institutions across the nation." "We sincerely believe that such a law, with stringent penalties, would act as a strong deterrent against violence and provide uniform protection for healthcare professionals throughout the country," the letter added.

The AIIMS RDA also implored immediate action to restore law and order at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital besides ensuring swift justice for the victim female doctor, saying it would not only offer solace but also set a strong precedent to deter such incidents in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We firmly believe that these measures will go a long way in ensuring the safety and security of healthcare professionals, thereby allowing us to continue our service to the nation with renewed confidence and peace of mind," the letter said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged rape-murder of the female doctor at the state-run hospital in the West Bengal capital, as protests demanding justice for the victim continued across the nation. It will hear the case on August 20.

The body of the postgraduate trainee with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the next day.

On Saturday, the Indian Medical Association sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "benign" intervention in the realising their demands that includes a central law to check violence against healthcare personnel and declaring hospitals safe zones with mandatory security entitlements.

The resident doctors of AIIMS have been on an indefinite strike suspending all elective and non-essential services including OPDs and wards to protest the R G Kar incident since August 12.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.