Amid the ongoing ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ march to the State Secretariat, organised by the student organisation named Paschimbanga Chattro Samaj, the West Bengal police have used water cannons to disperse protesters gathered at Howrah Bridge. The police also said they arrested 94 people.

Earlier, a large crowd gathered around College Square in Kolkata as the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ protest march began on Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

Amid the ongoing row over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Paschimbanga Chattro Samaj, a student organisation called for a ‘March to Nabanna’ on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, police have refused to grant permission to conduct the protest.

West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front in an official statement said that the student rally is not called by them and they will not participate in the march.

Major roads leading to the Secretariat have been barricaded and thousands of police have been deployed across Kolkata anticipating violence during the march, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.