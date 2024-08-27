GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nabanna march highlights: Police use water cannons, tear gas at Howrah Bridge; BJP calls for 12-hr general strike in Bengal on Wednesday

The rally began from College square in Kolkata amid heavy security deployment

Updated - August 27, 2024 06:31 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 09:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
At Howrah Bridge tear cell and water cannons

At Howrah Bridge tear cell and water cannons | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

Amid the ongoing ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ march to the State Secretariat, organised by the student organisation named Paschimbanga Chattro Samaj, the West Bengal police have used water cannons to disperse protesters gathered at Howrah Bridge. The police also said they arrested 94 people. 

Earlier, a large crowd gathered around College Square in Kolkata as the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ protest march began on Tuesday (August 27, 2024). 

Amid the ongoing row over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Paschimbanga Chattro Samaj, a student organisation called for a ‘March to Nabanna’ on Tuesday (August 27, 2024), demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, police have refused to grant permission to conduct the protest. 

Also read | Celebrities once allied with Mamata join protests against Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder

West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front in an official statement said that the student rally is not called by them and they will not participate in the march. 

Major roads leading to the Secretariat have been barricaded and thousands of police have been deployed across Kolkata anticipating violence during the march, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Police use water cannons, tear gas at Howrah Bridge

Watch The Hindu video of the police using water cannons and tear against the protestors at Howrah Bridge:

  • August 27, 2024 18:29
    94 people arrested: West Bengal police

    The West Bengal police on Tuesday said 94 people have been arrested because of the rally in Nabanna. About 25 of them were arrested overnight, they said. 

    The situation could have been infinitely worse, had we not made preventive arrests said Supratim Sarkar, Inspector General (South Bengal) West Bengal Police. 

  • August 27, 2024 18:15
    BJP demands release of students arrested during march to secretariat

    The BJP demanded the release of students arrested during a march towards state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday demanding resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the alleged rape and murder of a doctor.

    BJP State president Sukanta Majumdar, who later led a rally to police headquarters Lalbazar to meet the Police Commissioner, was prevented by the force.

    PTI

  • August 27, 2024 17:01
    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury talks about protest

    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he is not able to understand why excessive arrangements have been made to prevent the protest.

    Watch his response given to ANI:

  • August 27, 2024 16:39
    Union Minister and BJP national president J.P. Nadda condemns police’s action against the march

    J.P. Nadda condemned the police’s action against the protesters. He said it’s a crime to speak for women’s safety in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal.

    See the tweet by Mr. Nadda

  • August 27, 2024 16:20
    BJP calls for 12-hr general strike in Bengal on Wednesday

    BJP called for a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal on August 28 to protest against the police action on those who took part in the march to the state secretariat Nabbana.

    “We are forced to give the call for a general strike as this autocratic regime is turning a deaf ear to the voices of people, the demand for justice for the deceased doctor sister. Instead of justice, Mamata Banerjee’s police are turning on the peace-loving people of the state, who only wanted a safe and secure environment for women,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.

  • August 27, 2024 15:41
    ‘We will see whatever happens, there is no problem,’ says Deputy Commissioner

    Indira Mukherjee, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Central Division, Kolkata Police said, “We will see whatever happens, there is no problem.”

    She said they would count the number of arrests later.

    Watch this video by ANI:

  • August 27, 2024 15:21
    “If hospital had such security it wouldn’t have been desecrated,” says BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla

    BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that if so much security had been provided at the RG Kar hospital then it would not have been desecrated by miscreants on the night of August 14.

    He said this after tear gas shells, and water cannons were used and protesters marching towards the West Bengal State Secretariat Nabanna were lathi-charged by security personnel.

    “Three-tier security has been provided and 6,000 policemen have been deployed. If so much security had been given at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital then the crime scene would not have been desecrated. If so much security had been provided at the college then there would not have been injustice with the trainee doctor...” he said.

  • August 27, 2024 15:04
    Protestors break Police barricades

    Protestors broke barricades, stomped on them chanted slogans and agitated over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case.

    See this video by ANI:

  • August 27, 2024 14:50
    Fresh clashes at Howrah Maidan, policeman injured

    Fresh clashes broke out between police and protestors on GT Road in Howrah Maidan area when they tried to march towards the state secretariat.

    Police lathi-charged and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protestors who threw stones and bricks at the security forces and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.

    A policeman, who identified himself as the in-charge of Chanditala police station in Howrah Police Commissionerate, was injured in the clash.

    A similar situation unfolded in Hastings and MG Road area, where protestors threw stones at police, who were seen chasing them away.

    - PTI

  • August 27, 2024 14:35
    No BJP or any political leader part of protest: March organiser

    The organiser of the march Chhatra Samaj has said no BJP leader or leader of any other political parties will be in the forefront of their apolitical protest rally demanding ouster of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged failure to ensure safety of women.

    -PTI

  • August 27, 2024 14:19
    Suvendu Adhikari terms police action on protesters as “brutal”, threatens to stall West Bengal

    Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari alleged that police resorted to “brutal repression” on the peaceful participants of ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally in the city and Howrah and threatened to stall West Bengal if the “brutalities” by State administration was not stopped.

    “Police is using water cannon on peaceful protestors at Santragachi, burst tear gas shells on the students at Howrah Bridge, lathicharged them at College Street. Please stop these brutalities immediately,” the senior BJP leader told reporters.

    Mr. Adhikari said, “If the police repression is not stopped immediately, We (BJP) will stall West Bengal tomorrow”.

    -PTI

  • August 27, 2024 13:53
    Police use water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse protestors from Howrah Bridge

    ​​

    ​​

  • August 27, 2024 13:40
    Tussle between protesters and security personnel continues at Howrah Bridge
  • August 27, 2024 13:28
    Police use tear gas shells at Howrah Bridge to disperse protesters

    tear gas nabanna.jpg

  • August 27, 2024 13:23
    Security personnel lob tear gas shells in a bid to disperse protesters from Howrah Bridge
  • August 27, 2024 13:16
    Police stop protesters from moving towards Nabanna
  • August 27, 2024 13:09
    Police use water cannons to disperse protesters from Howrah Bridge 
  • August 27, 2024 13:07
    Water cannons used to disperse protesters at Howrah Bridge. Violence at Santragachi in Howrah district
  • August 27, 2024 13:03
    Protesters agitate as they drag away police barricades during rally

  • August 27, 2024 12:58
    Protesters raise slogans and march towards Nabanna amid heavy security deployment
  • August 27, 2024 12:51
    Protesters gather at Santragachi in Howrah as ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ march begins
  • August 27, 2024 12:44
    ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ protest march begins from College Square in Kolkata
  • August 27, 2024 12:31
    Barricades on Howrah Bridge being welded together as a security measure
  • August 27, 2024 12:13
    Security tightened, barricading in place in the wake of a march to Nabanna
  • August 27, 2024 12:07
    Police personnel and barricade at Santragachi in Howrah, the road leads to the Secretariat

    santragachi visuals rally.jpg

  • August 27, 2024 12:04
    Police barricades at Hastings, the entrance to second Hoogly Bridge which leads to the Secretariat

    Hastings visuals.jpg

  • August 27, 2024 11:47
    Preparations to stop protesters from scaling barricades

    Check gates at the backside of Fort William at Hastings, being greased by civic volunteers, in an attempt to likely thwart protesters from scaling the barricades.

  • August 27, 2024 11:35
    Security tightened, barricading in place near Santragachi in Howrah
  • August 27, 2024 11:21
    Heavy deployment of security across the city amid call for march
  • August 27, 2024 11:13
    Heavy police deployment at Khidirpur Bridge ahead of ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally
  • August 27, 2024 11:02
    Which organisations are involved in the ‘March to Nabanna’ rally today? 

    Student organisation ‘Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj’ and the ‘Sangrami Joutha Mancha’ are set to carry out the rally. 

    Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj is an unregistered student group, while Sangrami Joutha Mancha represents State government employees who are advocating for their Dearness Allowance (DA) to be aligned with that of Central government employees.

    Meanwhile, The State police have termed the rally “illegal” and “unauthorized,” citing concerns over potential violence and public disorder.

    - PTI

  • August 27, 2024 10:42
    Police deployment in Howrah near Nabanna Building the State Secretariat

    Police deployment in Howrah near Nabanna Building the State Secretariat

  • August 27, 2024 10:35
    St Georges Gate Road barricaded in wake of the march
  • August 27, 2024 10:25
    Democracy can have silent majority, not silenced majority: Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on police denying permission for march

    West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose says, “In the context of the peaceful protest announced by the student community of West Bengal and the reported suppression of the protest by certain instructions from the government, I would urge upon the government to remember the strong pronouncement of the Supreme Court of India.” 

    He further adds, “Let not the power of the state of West Bengal be unleashed on peaceful protesters. Democracy can have a silent majority, not a silenced majority. Remember that,”. 

  • August 27, 2024 10:20
    Water cannons, Barricades: Police puts in high-security ring at secretariat ahead of student protest

    Ahead of the demonstration, the police deploy the Vajra vehicle, water cannons, and Riot Control Force in the area while containers are placed to block the roads.

    Kolkata Police has also issued a traffic advisory and made diversions for several routes connecting the city to various regions.

    Read more here
  • August 27, 2024 10:03
    BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleges police involved in missing of student activists from Howrah station
  • August 27, 2024 09:43
    “This rally is not organised or called by us,” says West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front

    West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front says in an official statement, “We have heard about the August 27 rally from media outlets. We from WBJDF want to clarify that this rally is not organised or called by us. We are not participating in this rally in any form.”

  • August 27, 2024 09:26
    West Bengal Governor says State govt can’t suppress peaceful protesters

    ​​

    ​​

  • August 27, 2024 09:24
    Student organisation takes up Bangladesh Protest slogan

    The student organisation are using slogans from Bangladesh for its march to the Secretariat. “ Dafa Ek, Daabi Ek, Mamataar Podotyag (One point, one demand, resignation of Mamata)” is one of the slogans raised by those who have given a call for the rally. 

    Read more here
  • August 27, 2024 09:22
    BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on police denying permission to hold ‘Nabanna March’

    BJP leader Dilip Ghosh says, “What right does the police have to call it legal or illegal? In a democratic country, anyone can protest. The Supreme Court has also said that if a peaceful protest or march is taken out the police cannot hinder it...” 

    - ANI

  • August 27, 2024 09:18
    Security personnel deployed across Kolkata amid call for march
  • August 27, 2024 09:10
    March to State secretariat won’t inconvenience UGC-NET candidates: Student Union

    The march to State secretariat Nabanna will not inconvenience candidates of UGC-NET as the examination would be held in two shifts, organiser Chatra Samaj claims. 

    Chatra Samaj spokesperson Sayan Lahiri says, “Our non-violent democratic protest will not affect the candidates. Since the exams will be held in two sessions, the candidates will hopefully not face any difficulty if they appear in the first session.”

    -PTI

  • August 27, 2024 09:07
    Security tightens around Nabanna amid call for protest

    Security tightened around Nabanna, which houses the State Secretariat, and across Howrah in wake of a march to Nabanna

Kolkata / West Bengal / Live news / medical colleges / police

